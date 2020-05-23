As West Bengal and Odisha assess the damage and destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan, pictures of a ravaged College Street in Kolkata are breaking hearts.

College Street, or Boi Para as it is locally called, is considered to be among the largest book markets in Asia. The area derives its name from the colleges and universities in the vicinity.

While it is too soon to make estimates, books worth at least Rs 50 lakh-60 lakh have been destroyed in the cyclone, the Times of India reported.

Here are some photographs of College Street after the cyclone.

Photograph via Twitter
Photograph via Twitter
View this post on Instagram

It is breaking our hearts to share these pictures with you in the aftermath of the Amphan Cyclone. Everything is submerged under water due to severe water-logging covering the entire area where our office is situated. Since our printing press is on the ground floor, most of the books are destroyed. We're working relentlessly to rebuild all that is lost but we never anticipated a disaster of such a magnitude. At present, we barely have internet connection & the phone lines are also not working. We're trying to slowly build ourselves back even though it's going to be difficult especially because we're still in the middle of a pandemic. Any inconvenience caused is regretted & we will get back to our readers at the earliest. . Now more than ever, we need your unwavering support you've been showering us with. Please continue to read our books, talk about them, recommend them to your friends. We need every bit of help we can get. Please take care of yourselves & we'll be back soon.

A post shared by BEE Books (@bee.books) on

Photograph via Twitter
Photograph via Twitter
Photograph via Twitter
Photograph via Twitter