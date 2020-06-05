When a Mumbai resident opened her JioMart delivery bag on June 2, she found caterpillars crawling on okra and rotten brinjals. This, after her order had been delayed by several days, and only groceries worth Rs 1,000 showed up from a total bill of over Rs 3,000.

“Vegetables are not that great even from a BigBasket at this time [given the Covid-19 lockdown] but they’re nowhere near this bad. Jio’s milk tetra packs were puffed and dirty like someone picked them up from the mud and put them directly in the bag,” the shopper, who wished to stay anonymous, told Quartz. “I had to clean everything twice over.”

Source: Mumbai-based resident who ordered groceries on JioMart via Quartz

She has no idea what will happen to the rest of her order, but she is clear about one thing: “I am not ordering from JioMart ever again.”

This experience is in stark contrast to what one would expect from a service launched by India’s richest man in partnership with the world’s largest social media company. And this is far from the only complaint about JioMart, which was launched on April 26 by Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio and Facebook-owned Whatsapp.

Twitter is littered with disgruntled customers whose laundry list of problems ranged from order histories vanishing to subpar or wrong products being delivered to a poor user interface.

Pathetic service #JioMart



Order No 15903061199016284W



Ordered 24 May for delivery on 26. Got mail later that order will be delayed



4 days later yet no delivery



Now order vanished from order history



Please resolve @RILRetail_care @SMARTStore_IN @JioCare @RelianceFreshIN pic.twitter.com/pQPD0xSljW — pratik dash (@D_Quixotic343) May 30, 2020

This is how JioMart supplies the essentials. Extremely dirty. Also, the delivery boys weren't wearing a mask & CS team doesn't respond. Not going to order again from #JioMart.

Bad experience. #disappointed@RelianceDigital @RelianceFreshIN pic.twitter.com/FP5UnuA1NB — Mehul Shah (@MSShah1998) May 28, 2020

#JioMart at least they should have hired few good UI designers... with this site they are going to compete with @amazon? pic.twitter.com/jYFRNBo4Bo — Jahangir Alam (@TheJahangirAlam) May 23, 2020

Jio has clearly started off on the wrong foot in India’s highly-competitive $1 billion grocery market, but analysts said it’s too early to write the company off.

Invincible Jio?

“Given the reach of Jio, some poor reviews at the beginning will not materially impact its long-term potential due to the strength of the Reliance group, their deep pockets, and willingness to stay put in this business,” Yugal Joshi, vice-president of Texas-based consultancy Everest Group, said.

Just days before its official launch, on April 22, Facebook invested $5.7 billion dollars in JioMart, picking up a 9.99% stake in the company. Besides the money and its tech prowess, the social media giant brings to the table a ready userbase of India’s 400 million WhatsApp users for JioMart to tap into.

By May 31, Reliance launched JioMart in over 200 cities.

Source: Jefferies via Quartz

In addition, the over $10 billion cash that JioMart holds strengthens its position for the longer term, said Sukriti Seth, a consultant at the Noida-based TechSci Research. “Ambani is uniquely positioned to fight the duopoly of Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart,” she said.

In addition to Facebook, JioMart has raised money from private equity firms KKR, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, and General Atlantic in the past three months. This cash reserve could help JioMart take advantage of India’s price-sensitive customers by luring them with discounts and freebies, a strategy that is prevalent in India’s e-commerce industry and one that Ambani’s Reliance Group has banked for decades. Most recently, the group won in the telecom sector by offering data at dirt cheap prices.

“Jio has [the] power to sweep out certain competition based on aggressive pricing and targeted attacker strategy,” Joshi said.

This is already becoming apparent. On average, Jio Mart offered a 15% discount on the maximum retail price – marginally lower than DMart’s 16% and better than Amazon or Big Basket’s nearly 9%, a May 31 report by Jefferies said.

Source: Jefferies via Quartz

This article first appeared on Quartz.