neti, neti

neti, neti:

not this, not that either –

is an inadequate

definition of the primal

being she said, the squirming

shimmer of creation

adrift in the cosmos

can’t be contained thus

nor the refulgence

beyond –

so abolish

oppositions, negate

negations, she said,

instead affirm, expand

the concept of the first

cause, come on, conceive

neti, neti

as: not only this, not only that either –

a single word

can birth universes

don’t you see?

(inclusiveness

was her unyielding

oyster,

her singularity)

reflecting

i walk alone

through puddles of sky

We Must Talk

‘Every house, no matter how well built, will eventually catch fire.’

- Kathryn Davis

We must talk & do so on this soil that turns

swamp turns shivering sea: turn it into neutral

waste (o limned in clemency) that buoys us

both on seaweeds bereft of weight, of wakes.

We must talk remembering love, summoning its

hands on us as we sing from siren perches come die

against me please or break off, each a wailing wall

submerged in murk while skin pours incense.

We must talk over my swell of fear and your tide

of neglect, casual in its sweep. But do you want

to swim past its rich rewards to see me reappear? Alarm

whimpers in me saying darken, dive, disappear.

We must talk beyond hope to look at what may

be. Around us glitter gifts – our life of years together –

as litter. Spare grace. Could we build on flotsam yet?

Can we net phosphorescence? What’s your take?

We must talk of anguish caused that so weeps to hide

its face while shame seeps from entrails to lustrate me in

inkiness; a black beacon to which your regret is a lifejacket

hurriedly hurled just out of reach. Is it deliberate, my sweet?

We must talk: am I imagining you shipwrecked while

you are safe elsewhere, your shadow too? My tongue,

marooned, still stutters blessings after you. Tell me at our

accident site over the sirens’ blare there’s nothing to rescue.

We must talk. As I drown a slip of moonshine intones

your words familiar, bewildering, as your reflection

melts into me as craved chyle, as the horizon

unrelentingly lobs stars overhead beyond time.

We must talk, must answer prayers, part

the waves, herald vision but my dissolved

retinas can’t see you anymore my love

disappeared.

Prayer as Three Camera Movements *

Falconetti’s Joan of Arc Face

Cracked sun the teardrop that hangs on a lash and falls

bursts skids down her pitted skin, down her brokenness

as she, stone flower, sunflower, turns towards the inquisitor’s glare

and her sainthood is slowly hammered into chainmail breasts.

Her silent words are wrong whatever she says.

Extreme close-up: no let up to transformation. See the trembling of cell, phrase & faith.

Kinuyo Tanaka’s Nape in The Life of Oharu



She drops her head to staunch her eyes’

rain as her son who reigns walks past not knowing that

sack of kneeling woman is his mother who sinned &

pulled herself out of icy seas like a wounded seal, sealed

to secrecy. See the bent stalk of her nape, how soft, how ripe for the axe.

Crane shot ascends: suffering shrinks to dewdrop size. Silence

of the enfolding gaze.

Gauri’s Back in Sant Tukaram

“Accompany me to heaven,” her husband says. “Who’ll feed

the kids & scrub the buffalo if I come with you? Go!”

She rolls out chapattis, rough as dung-cakes, as holy bread.

The saint mounts god’s eagle & people chant. She flings the

sweat from her face on the earth. Her back sturdy as a tree, and bowed.

Slow backward track: the unseen movement that remains as time forgets the colour of clay.

*Falconetti’s Joan of Arc’s Face

Danish director Carl Theodor Dreyer cast the little known Marie Falconetti in the title roles in The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928). Falconetti played the role with profound spiritual power that was to change her for life, and she never acted again. The Passion of Joan of Arc still figures in many Top Ten lists, as does Falconetti’s performance.

Kinuyu Tanak’s Nape in The Life of Oharu

In The Life of Oharu (1952) director Kenji Mizoguchi fashioned a great tragedy about a woman at different stages in her life in feudal Japan. Kinuyu Tanaka was Mizoguchi’s amanuensis; here she plays the eponymous character with rare conviction and sensitivity. The film won the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Gauri’s Back in Sant Tukaram

The most celebrated bhakti/ devotional film made in Indian cinema, V. Damle-S. Fattelal’s Sant Tukaram (1936), features Gauri the earthy Jijai burdened by housework while the indomitable Vishnupant Pagnis plays the eponymous saint. The film was voted as one of the best three films at the Venice film Festival.

Thousand Buddha Caves, Dunhuang

The Gobi’s pebbly shore and the Taklimakan’s sandy

surge meet at the gouged green of an oasis. Here the scent

of water unfurls its damp banner before being seen.

Step down. Give thanks to running water and its song,

to moist breeze, to the sound of leaves doing what they do

when happy: rustle and lift.

The sky’s translucent jellyfish billows, then presses

on the desert rim. Below, the caves are small, the paintings

can’t compare with Mogao’s allure where nymphs trail

snaking sleeves of silk and Buddhas dream on coiled

clouds, fur trimmed. In this trickle of cells the figures’

black contours are thick with naïveté and reverence.

A monk tended this redolence and its slender spring

through the Cultural Revolution. Save

for the guard, the monk’s dinted statue and a see-thru

cashbox far from full this cave is bare. Here the heart

does what it’s supposed to do: lift and shimmer.

Beyond, the desert roars.

The Timurid Lands

Big Mosque, Bukhara

The sky’s firozi gleam –

immaculate and unsupportable.

The mosque’s jade green dome

bears down on the thrust

of tiled walls clustered with cobalt

turquoise ochre and white hexagons

shamshas sunburts crescents.

Frozen patterns mob the eyes, the body

is entombed in alien structures.

Then the Big Mosque pulls a trick:

It shrinks, slinks into the heart.

Time dilates

the tiles release

their embedded stars –

the mosque reels

in prayer

constellations expand

through flesh

A breeze lifts a memory.

Shadow falls over revelation.

Wander

Under phosphorescing skies

I’m a compass

with the needle missing.

The Pole star wanders shedding light.

Hurtling embers

lace space, each a gaze, a syllable.

Galaxies reel

spilling the language of time.

Mystery’s alphabets singe

nebulae, strum stellar winds.

In which transparency do you hide?

Excerpted with permission from Calling Over Water, Priya Sarukkai Chabria, Poetrywala.

Priya Sarukkai Chabria is an award-winning translator, poet and writer acclaimed for her radical aesthetics. Her books include works of speculative fiction, literary non-fiction, poetry collections, and translations from Classical Tamil. She’s won the Muse Translation Award for Andal The Autobiography of a Goddess, and the Experimental Fiction Award in The Best Asian Speculative Fiction Kitab Anthology, 2018; her spec-fic CLONE was selected as one of the best reads of 2018 by The Feminist Press.