Citing unemployment as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, US President Donald Trump on Monday issued an executive order suspending new visas for foreign workers, including the H-1B visa for highly skilled individuals, until the end of 2020. The move will disproportionately hurt Indian citizens, who have received as much as 70% of H-1B visas over the past five years, and both US and Indian tech companies that rely on them for smooth operations.

Though temporary, the move fits in with the anti-immigration rhetoric that fueled Trump’s rise and eventual win in the 2016 US elections. Stephen Miller, the architect of the administration’s immigration policy, has argued that worker visas displace Americans from jobs that would otherwise go to them.

The order has earned the administration widespread condemnation, from tech companies, American entrepreneurs, human rights’ organisations and even members of the Republican party to which Trump belongs.

This decision, in my view, will have a chilling effect on our economic recovery at a time we should be doing all we can to restore the economy. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 22, 2020

Among the most strident critics have been tech companies in the United States, which are the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa programme, with the bulk of those going to highly skilled workers in the IT sector.

Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation - we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 22, 2020

Statement on US high-skilled immigration proclamation:



"This proclamation undermines America’s greatest economic asset: its diversity. People from all over the world come here to join our labor force, pay taxes, and contribute to our global competitiveness on the world stage. — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) June 22, 2020

Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2020

The executive order has also come in for particular criticism from India, since Indian citizens account for more than 70% of the H-1B visas every year, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

In December 2019, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he had brought up the question of changes to American visa rules. “I cannot overstate the importance of the flow of talent for Indo-American ties,” he said. “That was a point I make that look, this is important for you, it is important for us. It’s important for the relationship. So let’s work together to make sure this stays sort of open and vibrant and active.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also alluded to this when Trump visited India in February 2020. “The most important foundations of this special friendship between India and America are our people-to-people relations,” Modi said. “Be it professionals or students, Indian diaspora in America has been the biggest contributor to this... These ambassadors of India are not only contributing to the economy of the US with their talent and hard work. Rather, they are also enriching American society with their democratic values and rich culture.”

Yet despite these statements, the US administration went ahead with plans to suspend the H-1B visa process, a move that many fear will not be lifted at the end of the year.

Trump’s decision to suspend non-immigrant visas including H1-B & L1 till the end of this year will impact 5,25,000 Indian IT, ITES jobs. So much for Namaste Trump and being ‘best buddies’. Yet another instance of failed diplomacy and empty words of @narendramodi #H1B — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 23, 2020

This is especially bad for the US economy and innovation...that too at a time when the US should be doing all it can to build back the economy. Recovery without access to talent is going to be an uphill challenge. https://t.co/lFr0RMC8xc — debjani ghosh (@debjani_ghosh_) June 23, 2020

Trump has suspended H1B visas.



About 70% of H1B visas are issued to Indians. This is an immense blow for Indian professionals.



Does PM Modi have the guts to call Trump & object to this?



Modi campaigns for Trump, and yet, this is how much Trump cares for Modi’s “friendship”. 🙄 — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 23, 2020

The proclamation issued barring the entry of certain nonimmigrants into America & setting new conditions for others is misguided & harmful to the US economy. Urge the US govt. to shorten duration of restrictions to 90 days.#H1BVisas@shivendra_1969 @debjani_ghosh_ @NASSCOMGTD — NASSCOM (@nasscom) June 23, 2020

A few others took to Twitter to explicitly address the Indian citizens who would likely be affected by the changes to the visa rules.

1/ If you recently graduated from university and were hopeful of an H1B visa, then this thread is for you — Anu Hariharan (@anuhariharan) June 23, 2020

5/ If your employer has presence outside the US then work out of that location till your H1B gets approved — Anu Hariharan (@anuhariharan) June 23, 2020

9/ This is not going to be easy and it will take an incredible amount of effort to find a job



In 2001, I was still in India right when the recession hit. Most companies stopped hiring and for every open position there were literally thousands of engineers applying. — Anu Hariharan (@anuhariharan) June 23, 2020

Cross-posting from LI here - anyone in the US exploring a move back to India in view of the H1b ban - pls feel to reach out. Happy to help in any way I can.

Would appreciate RTs. pic.twitter.com/euspL10w8c — Rahul Ganjoo (@elegantlywasted) June 23, 2020

if you are stuck in India with an approved I-797, get your information to @immivoice. we are likely going to move forward with a challenge on this — Leon Fresco (@FrescoLeon) June 23, 2020

Among the most vocal critics were entrepreneurs, executives at tech companies and start-up founders who all cited the H-1B visa programme as one of the main reasons that Silicon Valley remains a place of tremendous innovation – a point that has also been made by right-wing commentators in the United States.

I spent 14+ yrs in the US on H1B. I got a lot out of that but I also gave a lot back: taxes, SSN contri, tech R&D/patents, retail investments, main street investments (rent, local biz support). I wasn't special - millions like me there. US is regressing fast; citizens beware. https://t.co/2QBPWyUG4O — Hemant Mohapatra (@MohapatraHemant) June 22, 2020

H1b visas are for "highly skilled" workers, ie those often with advanced degrees. The jobs left vacant will likely not go to "poor Americans" who wouldn't qualify for them, and will result in the loss of a ton of tax and consumer dollar to the US economy. https://t.co/ciOKR43bQY — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) June 22, 2020

I was on an H1B visa for 10 yrs. Started a company with co-founders also on H1Bs. Hired American employees, served US customers. This was our American dream.



But today the same company could be started anywhere. Why would the next generation bother if they can’t get a visa? — Matt Turck (@mattturck) June 23, 2020

It’s pretty incredible how many of the smartest people in Silicon Valley came here on H1B visas.



We’re probably talking millions of jobs created.



The world is not zero sum. — Austen Allred (@Austen) June 22, 2020

I'm sad and frustrated to read about the temporary ban of the H1b program. I came here on an H1b and almost every immigrant friend I know did so too. We didn't steal jobs from Americans. The job market is simply not a zero sum game. — Gustaf Alströmer (@gustaf) June 23, 2020