To the journalists at Scroll.in, you always support people, events and conspiracies against our national interests. So many innocent people in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and more such places have lost their lives due to violence by Naxalites and Maoists. And yet, you ask what is the crime in following Maoist ideology!

Please note this country will not tolerate writings, speeches and demonstrations by Maoist/Naxalite groups any longer. Enough is enough. The sitting duck for you people is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. You level false allegations against this organisation, which has done service to affected people in disaster situations. Armchair critics with a negative approach and anti-Indian sentiments will have to be thrown out of the nearest window. This country believes in Ahimsa and truth. So, do not spoil our basic faith and trust. Supporting anarchists is suicidal. – Sita Raman

I wanted to express my appreciation for Kanak Mani Dixit’s article and his critique of Indo-Nepalese relations as well as the broader overlay of the two countries’ common and occasionally disputed cultural icons (Oli’s claim that Ram was born in Nepal highlights dangers of mixing pop nationalism with pop history). Oli’s claim that Ram was born in Nepal highlights dangers of mixing pop nationalism with pop history

Mr Dixit is a fine writer, his prose mixing wit, fact and opinion to lead the reader from the present to the past and to the options for the future. As a former resident of Kathmandu for a few months in the summer of 1994, I do recall that complexities in the relationships of the two countries existed even back then, and coexisted with the intertwined cultural and economic reality. I do hope that these ups and downs to not impact the day-to-day interaction of the common citizens. Well-wishers should take heed of Mr Dixit’s subtle advice for the future. – Parag Vohra

While analysing the phenomenal rise of right-wing politics in Bengal, Partho H Ghosh has shown rare insight (Bangladesh too will to have to pay dearly for the saffronisation of West Bengal). He has forcefully argued in favour of demolishing two oft-repeated myths from the public discourse. One, who has root in a Bengali society, I have to agree with him.

The maudlin image of a Bengali bhadrolk, comprising Bengali doctors, lawyers, academicians and government clerks visible in Hindi belt has gave way to their non-violent secular image. However, age old traditional social attitude of Bengali gentry has not been very kind to Muslim community. They were dealt as “untouchables”. Neither were they invited to Bengali homes during festivals, nor their invitation during Id was to be reciprocated.

It has correctly been observed by Mr Ghosh that the Left regime was able to put a cover on the nascent hatred towards Muslims common among Bengali gentry households and social milieu. However, it would have been nice if the author could throw some light on how the Left could do it or what factors could make it possible. – Ranjan Roy

This article has such a refreshing take on prints! (First person: How a poetry-only publishing house is dealing with the pandemic (and how it grew)) Ah, the smell of paper as one turns the pages. What joy! To lie on your bed, sway on the swing, or simply sit by the window and be lost in the imagination of your mind, which creates its own pictures using the poet or writer’s words. How can a book compare to a computer monitor with its artificial lighting? Or the mobile with its minuscule size letters. And poetry! It’s heartening to hear that poems are coming back. Three cheers. May your breed grow. – Geetha Iyer

Thanks for this article – it hit the nail on the head (Why family group texts cause anxiety – and how you can cut the messaging cord). I face so much anxiety when it comes to my family WhatsApp group and members monopolising the thread with pictures of their bedroom, food, plants, rainbows, etc. They compete over who can design better and expect everyone else to compliment them every two minutes on their non-stop posts. To me, this is an invasion of my privacy.

What I do is only send birthday and anniversary wishes. Apart from that, I am usually silent and watch as they play out their silly behaviour. I will soon exit this group because my sanity is more important than viewing. This is a very informative article that touches on boundaries which some people have no knowledge of. – Anonymous

This is a good piece going into the origin of immunity at the cellular level (Explainer: What are T cells and B cells? And how can they help fight Covid-19?). As is opined, much needs to be known for evolving and designing the treatment protocols. But in the meantime, so many of new findings are flooding the media as there has been an intensive search to find some solution. The way the innate and adaptive immune systems play a key role in fighting infections is covered well.

The article should have covered, in my opinion, factors like types of food or lifestyle that help improve the immune system. This is because we find and hear so many claims of formulations promising on immunity boosting .To what extent these agents can effectively do the job with the needed scientific base at the cellular level is important. Ultimately, the success depends on the immunity of the individual and if this can be boosted, the success is at the door step.

Also, if the antibody level in asymptomatic individuals is lesser relative to symptomatic cases, how the lethality of the virus is more pronounced in the latter needs to be examined. I personally feel that immunity may be a hereditary trait too. Though some genetic research has thrown some light on this line of thought, much needs to go into this work and if accepted, future management of critical infections would rely on targeting the genes to achieve the intended results. – Ramana Gove