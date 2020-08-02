Anti-National Register of Citizens activist Safoora Zargar might have got bail – but questions about the legality of her custody still remain, explains Anjana Prakash in Live Law.
Decoding Rajasthan: The rebel MLAs who support Sachin Pilot are wealthier than those supporting Gehlot but lack the electoral clout of the Gehlot group, writes Rangoli Agrawal in the Mint.
It is time to replace gross domestic product with real metrics of well-being and sustainability, argues Joseph E Stiglitz in Scientific American.
The Sushant Singh Rajput coverage shows that something is rotten in the state of TV news, writes Manisha Pande in Newslaundry.
India cannot afford to cut its economic links with China since imports from its northern neighbour dominate sections of the economy, especially in electronics and pharmaceutical intermediates, explain Biswajit Dhar and KS Chalapati Rao in the India Forum. This is the result of the neglect of domestic industry for decades.
Ambani is coming for India’s phones and wallets. Andy Mukherjee explains how in Bloomberg.
Once upon a time, the slapstick humour of the comedian was as integral to a Hindi film as the swagger of the hero, writes Shobhit Mahajan in the the Business Line.
In the Weekly Dish, Andrew Sullivan argues that an academic discipline called critical theory birthed wokeness in the West.
Are our vegetables going missing? In Atlas Obscura, Reina Gattuso tells us about Akash Muralidharan’s investigation into why veggies his granmother considered commonplace are so hard to find in Chennai today.