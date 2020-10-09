Midsummer

On nights like this we used to swim in the quarry,

the boys making up games requiring them to tear off the girls’ clothes

and the girls cooperating, because they had new bodies since last summer

and they wanted to exhibit them, the brave ones

leaping off the high rocks – bodies crowding the water.

Afterword

Reading what I have just written, I now believe

I stopped precipitously, so that my story seems to have been

slightly distorted, ending, as it did, not abruptly

but in a kind of artificial mist of the sort

sprayed onto stages to allow for difficult set changes.

Elms

All day I tried to distinguish

need from desire. Now, in the dark,

I feel only bitter sadness for us,

the builders, the planers of wood,

because I have been looking

steadily at these elms

and seen the process that creates

the writhing, stationary tree

is torment, and have understood

it will make no forms but twisted forms.

October

1.

Is it winter again, is it cold again,

didn’t Frank just slip on the ice,

didn’t he heal, weren’t the spring seeds planted

didn’t the night end,

didn’t the melting ice

flood the narrow gutters

wasn’t my body

rescued, wasn’t it safe

didn’t the scar form, invisible

above the injury

terror and cold,

didn’t they just end, wasn’t the back garden

harrowed and planted –

The Untrustworthy Speaker

Don’t listen to me; my heart’s been broken.

I don’t see anything objectively.

I know myself; I’ve learned to hear like a psychiatrist.

When I speak passionately,

that’s when I’m least to be trusted.

Summer

Remember the days of our first happiness,

how strong we were, how dazed by passion,

lying all day, then all night in the narrow bed,

sleeping there, eating there too: it was summer,

it seemed everything had ripened

at once. And so hot we lay completely uncovered.

Sometimes the wind rose; a willow brushed the window.

Visitors from Abroad

Sometime after I had entered

that time of life

people prefer to allude to in others

but not in themselves, in the middle of the night

the phone rang. It rang and rang

as though the world needed me,

though really it was the reverse.

A Fantasy

I’ll tell you something: every day

people are dying. And that’s just the beginning.

Every day, in funeral homes, new widows are born,

new orphans. They sit with their hands folded,

trying to decide about this new life.

Lullaby

My mother’s an expert in one thing:

sending people she loves into the other world.

The little ones, the babies – these

she rocks, whispering or singing quietly. I can’t say

what she did for my father;

whatever it was, I’m sure it was right.

