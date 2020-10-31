Displayed at the Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum, Varanasi, this 18th-century Mewar-style painting depicts a verse from the Sur Sagar. The painting shows Yashoda, scolding a young Krishna in the upper half. The lower half shows Nanda pampering Krishna.

The Sur Sagar (Ocean of melody) is a lyrical poem composed in the 16th century, which details the childhood and coming of age of Krishna. From the first steps he took to the first words he uttered – all the incidents inspired the Sur Sagar. A translation by John Stratton Hawley reads:

Look towards the boy who is Nanda’s joy:

His body is fevered with heat as he peers from the corners of his eyes towards

your face.

Over and over he shudders with fear, some syllables escape his lips,

and the colour drains from its rightful place:

His pupils, ‘chakor’ birds that make the dark their home

Are faced with a moon that has entered some new house

They dart about like bumblebees buzzing inside a lotus

Filled at dawn with new nectar

And frightened at the sight of your stick, which so alarmed him

His eyes turn red, like blood.

Ah, Sur’s Lord is such a treasure of beauty – though a butter thief he may be.

