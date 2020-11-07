Displayed at the Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum, Varanasi, this painting portrays the 16th-century literary masterpiece, Mrigavati. It is the result of intercultural interaction between Persian literature, Indian aesthetics, miniature painting and Sufism.

It tells the story of a young prince, out for a hunt and his encounter with a seven-coloured doe, Mrigavati who turns out to be a princess. The Prince must undergo several trials and tribulations before uniting with her.

Here is a question for you.

This quiz has been created by the Heritage Lab and the Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum, BHU.

Also read:

‘Padmavat’ reminds us that a major casualty of the gory Rajput conflicts were Rajput women