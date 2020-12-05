I just went through your article, and to my surprise, it is exactly how I have been feeling since I started watching K-dramas a month ago (Crash-landing on the world: Why Korean dramas are as addictive as an unending stack of potato chips). I really liked the article. I am so moved by these heartwarming K-dramas that now I actually want to visit Seoul. I like writing and I hope I will be able to write like the author of this piece someday. –Priya Bhandari

You have spoken my mind. I am so happy someone else feels so too. I too discovered K-drama during Covid-19. The stories and direction are awesome. My latest crush is Jankiyong. My son says how do u even pronounce his name! Ah, I am 52-year-old. –Anjali Arjunan

I am a 71-year-old United States expat living in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and married to a lovely Thai woman. For years I have witnessed the progressive shortcomings of US movies where the screen is filled with explicit nudity and gross violence. K-dramas head in the opposite direction. Your article is spot on, succinctly stated so visually correct. For a two-year-old newbie in K-drama, you make me want to tune into and get absorbed in more new episodes. Thank you for such a great piece of writing. –Paul Splane

Wonderful article. Helps me understand why I have become addicted to K-dramas. I am 92-year- old and they touch my heart. –Richard W Roberts

Oh my god! I loved reading your article. We (my husband and I) have been watching K-dramas for about three years. –Allana Kereluk

You missed talking about some of the best K-dramas ever made: My Secret Romance, Noble, My Love. –Rupali Bomali

I really enjoyed this article. I love K-dramas, got my start with Rookie Historian. I like alternate historical and contemporary dramas. Thank you for a wonderful article. –Diana Servin

I have watched lots of Korean dramas and your article reflects my thoughts. –Rusmaliah Amy

Enjoyed reading your article and perspectives of watching K-dramas. I like the author stumbled into this world of K-dramas a few years back and am eternally hooked. It started with the idea of learning a new language but lead me to understand a new culture and appreciate my world a whole lot more. I love their historical dramas genre giving an understanding of human survival when living in this modern world of democracy. – Octillion Boolean

I second to every bit of ur article. Even I too started watching K-dramas during lockdown accidentally. The first drama I watched Crash Landing on You. – Kalpana Rao

I am addicted like anything since 2017 to all kinds of K-dramas and now Chinese fantasy dramas as well. You have explained everything so well in your article. –Sohini