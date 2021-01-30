United States President Joe Biden has started delivering on his campaign promises to immigrants on the coveted H-1B visa.

On January 25, the newly appointed American president withdrew a proposal to disallow dependents of H-1B holders on H-4 visas to work in the country.

The immigrant community is breathing a sigh of relief after four years of anxiety brought on by former US President Donald Trump whose administration had taken work permits for H-1B spouses to the guillotine at the very start of its tenure.

Very glad to see the new administration saving #H4EAD by withdrawing the removal of H4 EAD.



I came to US leaving behind my permanent job in Denmark only because of benefits of H4 EAD for spouses of H1B. It allows the dependents to be able to work while waiting for Greencard! https://t.co/ySsVwAJKZw — Neha Sardana (@nehasardana09) January 28, 2021

Good news for H4 EAD folks. One of the best decisions made by Obama administration. This had direct impact on my family.I think Trump administration was opposing it just for optics. Anyways one less uncertainty in a life of migrants :) https://t.co/k4H6XSLCID — Sagar Khedkar🇮🇳 (@sakhedkar) January 26, 2021

H-4 under attack under Trump

Spouses of H-1B workers were first awarded the right to be gainfully employed by the Barack Obama administration in 2015.

This cohort is one to reckon with: Nearly 60% of those living in the US as dependents of their spouses have professional or graduate degrees of their own, 49% have an individual income upwards of $75,000, a survey of over 2,400 people by advocacy group Save H4 EAD revealed.

But in 2017, the department of homeland security and US Citizenship and Immigration Services introduced the “Removing H-4 Dependent Spouses from the Class of Aliens Eligible for Employment Authorization” rule.

Those on the H-4 visa (nine in 10 of whom are highly-skilled women from India) already struggled to maintain jobs, insurance (and their sanity) under Trump.

“Preventing women from engaging in employment can lead to isolation, depression, anxiety, feelings of guilt, and a loss of self-worth,” vice president Kamala Harris, then a senator from California had argued in a September 2018 letter.

Biden’s H-4 reform

Of course, this is only the first step. There are still kinks in the system that need ironing out. For instance, the process to secure work authorisation is long and onerous. In June 2019, a bunch of applicants banded together to sue the government over unwarranted delays.

That still remains a hindrance, one hopeful Poonam VR wrote on the Facebook group “H4 visa, a curse”:

Good news that its revoke is withdrawn, but taking months to years to get H-4. (T)ook 7 months and H-4 EAD, it’s already been 4 months. Confused how it is helping revoking withdrawn but not sticking to their initial plan of 90 days. Many people I know have to leave jobs as EAD never comes on time. Hope this would be solved. Fingers crossed .

This cloud of uncertainty hangs over the heads of several others, with many careers being stifled for no reason except visa woes.

Devyani, from TN, shares how #H4EADdelays have forced her out of the job she loved and excelled at, putting her in deep anxiety and stress.



We request .@POTUS .@VP to take swift executive action on #Jan29ImmigrationDay to #ResolveH4EADdelays & #SaveH4EAD pic.twitter.com/59hXPwNf27 — Save H4EAD (@SaveH4EADs) January 27, 2021

#H4EADdelays are causing devastation in lives of skilled legal immigrants, mostly women of color. The impact on mental health is severe.



Neha, from PA, shares her story.



We request .@POTUS .@VP to take swift action on #Jan29ImmigrationDay to #ResolveH4EADdelays & #SaveH4EAD https://t.co/9pjsc88zJ4 pic.twitter.com/OyqkI04jFR — Save H4EAD (@SaveH4EADs) January 26, 2021

Most of those suffering are long-term US residents, originally from India, who have been stuck in a decades-long green card backlog that they did not foresee when they first moved to the “land of opportunity”.

Furthermore, dependent kids of Indians face a larger looming threat courtesy of this green card limbo. If their parent’s green card does not come through before they turn 21, they “age out”. They then have to switch to student or work visas to stay in the US, or face deportation.

Biden is sending to Congress The US Citizenship Act of 2021, which, among other things, “provides dependents of H-1B visa holders work authorisation, and children are prevented from ‘ageing out’ of the system”, immigration attorney Garganigo, Goldsmith & Weiss said in a note on Januar 27. But getting it approved is still a ways away.

As for the H-1B workers themselves, they are still waiting on Biden to reverse last year’s freeze on travel for H-1B workers that Trump extended until March 31. And beyond that, too, they have a long list of asks.

This article first appeared on Quartz.