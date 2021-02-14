Dissent has shaped the history of nations, dissent has given birth to new religions, dissent has liberated millions of people. Andolanjeevis, the term used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to identify dissenters, will ultimately prevail over those who will suppress speech, writing, expression, dissent, protests, agitations or movements, writes P Chidambaram in the Indian Express.
Why are today’s film and cricketing superstars so unwilling to stand up to any form of executive power and instead resort to obsequious sycophancy, the latest example being the flood of near-identical tweets on farm laws? When the state bestows patronage on its ideological fellow-travellers and ruthlessly targets its critics, the temptation to follow the leader is that much greater, argues Rajdeep Sardesai in Hindustan Times.
By all accounts, Sachin Tendulkar is a genuinely decent human being, self-effacing and humble. But this personal decency has always been accompanied by a deeply ingrained timidity towards authority, a primal fear of upsetting any establishment, whether cricketing or otherwise, writes Vaibhav Vats in the Caravan on the moral timidity of the cricket legend.