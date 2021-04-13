West Bengal is participating in high-voltage elections spread across eight phases. As the Bharatiya Janata Party makes a push to dislodge Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress from power, there is emotion, drama, fake news and new slogans in the air.
To capture these spirit of the West Bengal Elections 2021, I recently travelled to Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, from where Mamata Banerjee is contesting; South 24 Parganas, Bengal’s largest district and went into the bylanes of Kolkata.
In Nandigram, entire streets and bazaars are divided along party lines. In South 24 Parganas, the area where Chief Minister Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee is an MP, the impact of cyclone Amphan last May was still visible . In Kolkata, which is considered a Trinamool stronghold, sections of the voters were shifting to the BJP.
It’s an election that has already changed Bengal.