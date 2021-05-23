- In the Hindu, Shiv Sahay Singh writes on how the tables have turned in Bengal, with the Bharatiya Janata Party now fearing that its leaders would defect to the Trinamool after its astounding victory in the recent assembly elections.
- As the second wave of the pandemic hit close to home, the Indian Express’ Santosh Singh recounts his days and nights in a Covid-19 ward as he watched his father slip away.
- Many in Pakistan have considered the sari a foreign item of clothing. But generations of Pakistani women have insisted on wearing it anyway, writes Saba Imtiaz in Fifty Two.
- As a second wave of Covid-19 devastates India, Narendra Modi vanishes, writes the Economist.
- In Mid Day, Ajaz Shraf writes on how demonetisation led to India’s Covid-19 tragedy.
- The United States must stop being an apologist for the Netanyahu government, writes Bernie Sanders in the New York Times.
- In the New Left Review, Dana el Kurd explains how Gaza was throttled.
- In the Business Standard, Aakaar Patel writes on how the Modi government’s confidence proved disastrous.
- Himanta Biswa Sarma’s selection in Assam has shown that the Modi-Shah combine can be coerced and opens the possibilities of altering the power dynamics within the BJP, argues Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay in the Deccan Herald.
- In the News Minute, Anup Menon V explains why Covid-19 vaccines should be free for everyone in India
