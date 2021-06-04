Rule of the Sirens

for Students of JNU

like sirens

wailing through

night streets

they steal

the quiet

haven inside

your mind.

not to alert

you about the

nation lying

wounded in the

ambulance of

our youth’s

desperate protest

but to scatter

seeds of canard

so a forest fire

burns the truth

beneath the

lies.

they invade

the halls of justice

and crush

the voice of reason

but truth being

stranger than fiction,

truth will rise

like smoke

like the Phoenix

from the burning

embers of a nation

that will not

be held hostage

by a parliament

of rhetoric

and rogue politicking.

do they not know

‘it is rain that

grows flowers.

not thunder’?

it is enlightened youth who

nurture nations

not those who sunder.

It Happens

it happens again and again and

again and no algorithm has taught

people of this planet to learn from

the hate of bigots to learn from

the blood of violence to learn from

the ashes of death to learn from

the pages of history to learn from

the wounds of humanity to learn

from the tears of the dispossessed,

to learn from the lucent eyes of an infant.

Is the World Forgetting Syria?

crablike they scurried

salt-edged memories

across the sand of time.

seashells remembered

each sigh of the waves

as they washed ashore

in cosmic rhyme.

they had tilled their land

they had lived in peace

children grew as olives did

what was their crime?

and the world sleeps

while the guns find wombs

and the schemers scheme

over dead men’s tombs

it’s just another war

just another sport of insatiable gain

just another dispensable

somebody’s pain.

Sometimes

sometimes

the sea sings

sometimes

the sea sways

in a languid waltz

lost in a dream

of liquid blue

cradling the sky

like it were

its child.

sometimes

the sea sings

to this child

songs of love

and remembrance.

sometimes

the sea sways

lost in forgetting

its own birth

its volcanic mother

its melting from

rock to ocean

from cosmic designs

that drew on

blank canvas, lines

and colours

forms and ruminations

that made the sea

a water song.

sometimes

the sea forgets

to sing its water song.

It Was Then

it was then

that they blossomed

voices needing

the water

of resistance

sprang out

from the soil of silence.

it was then

that they bloomed

when the bullets

of power

bruised their

sanity,

their temporal lives.

Shaheen Bagh

and Mumbai Bagh

sister fields – fertile

with bloodied wounds

nudged the voices

to rise –

to rise beyond fragility

to crush the conspiracy

of violence

to erase the walls

of draconian divides

to condemn

assumptions of impunity

to rise with the voice

of parity and peace.

it was then

that they blossomed –

when the fires of hate

had burnt them.

Bina Sarkar Ellias is a poet, and the founder, editor, designer and publisher of International Gallerie, an award-winning publication since 1997. Besides, she is a fiction writer and art curator. Her books of poems include The Room, Fuse, which has a Mandarin edition (and has been taught at the Towson University, USA), When Seeing Is Believing, Cercana Lejania / Closer Farness and Song of a Rebel.

Excerpted with permission from Song of a Rebel and Other Selected Poems, Bina Sarkar Ellis, Red River.