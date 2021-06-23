An event at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police headquarters in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kimin town on June 17 at which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 12 border roads has sparked protests from the state’s residents. The reason? The social media handles of the Border Roads Organisation and some government agencies said that the venue at which the ceremony was held was in Assam.

The roads that Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma travelled to the town in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh to e-inaugurate included the Kimin-Potin road connecting Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

While the event took place in Arunachal Pradesh, a press release of the Ministry of Defence said that the event had taken place in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

All Kimin Youth Welfare Association stages protest against the BRO outside the BRTF office at Kimin.

The protest comes after Kimin was shown as being in Assam during a road inauguration by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. pic.twitter.com/wTxEmKsk5C — The Arunachal Times (@arunachaltimes_) June 19, 2021

The Twitter handle of the Defence Minister’s Office said that he was on a visit to Assam, though he did not say the ceremony had been held in that state.

Leaving New Delhi for a two day visit to Assam. Shall attend the inaugural ceremony of certain road projects constructed by the Border Road Organisation in the North Eastern part of India. Looking forward to it. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 17, 2021

The message of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Assam unit said that the dignitaries had “inaugurated the Kimin-Potin road and 11 other roads in Assam”.

Hon'ble CM sir expressed his gratefulness towards Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his vision and emphasis towards development in North East India, and also offered his thanks towards Hon'ble Defence Minister for his presence at the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/BOUFSXyOIK — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) June 17, 2021

Curiously, journalists reported that before the event, notice boards and signboards with the words “Arunachal Pradesh” had been pasted over.

The Border Roads Organisation told The Arunachal Times that it was acting based on “strategic reasons which were deliberated at the highest level”, though it refused to elaborate on the reasons.

Why was white pasted over ‘Kimin, Arunachal Pradesh’ under the pretext of ‘strategic reasons’ during @rajnathsingh Defence Minister visit there ? CM, Lok sabha & legislative assembly constituency representative were present. @thewire_in @ndtv @EasternSentinel @arunachaltimes_ pic.twitter.com/kquJZYTGdG — Babin🍂 (@tadarbabin) June 19, 2021

Some Arunachal Pradesh residents took to Twitter express their displeasure.

What Kind of Strategic Reason is this ?@BROindia



Its such a big insult to the people of Arunachal and Kimin as Whole.

For Your Kind information Kimin is in Arunachal Not Assam.



Kindly rectify it.

Please explain this to the people of Arunachal please. pic.twitter.com/bY4tHvEaas — Giogi Tani (@GiogiTani) June 19, 2021

Raksha Mantri Ji, this inaugural function was held in Kimin under Papum Pare District of Arunachal Pradesh and not Lakhimpur District of Assam.



Northeast comprises of 8 states. Would similar function in say Himachal be referred to as "attended a function in North India?? — Marli Kamki (@marli_kamki) June 18, 2021

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and the All Kimin Youth Welfare Association held demonstrations outside the Border Roads Organisation office in Kimin, demanding a public apology.

Team AAPSU headed by General secretary @Tobomdai1 visited Kimin while on the way back to Itanagar from Khatan.

We strongly condemned this erroneous and shameful act by the people in helm of affairs. @mejetaku @marli_kamki pic.twitter.com/atILloXchP — Prem Camdir Tallong (@PremTallong) June 21, 2021

Kiren Rijiju, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh and the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, who was also present at the inauguration event, took to Facebook on Monday to say that the Border Roads Organisation, had committed a “grave mistake” by changing Kimin’s location to Assam.