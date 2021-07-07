Julio Ribeiro has beautifully written how Bharatiya Janata Party has been eliminating the opposition throughout the country by using central government agencies (Julio Ribeiro: A letter of congratulations to our home minister on his op-ed about the Emergency). Once these opposition leaders join the BJP, they suddenly become desh bhakt. Is there any democracy left in the BJP? The party members’ inability to voice their views even after being in power for seven years is a telling example. Nationalism, Hindu-Muslim, Pakistan, China and Kashmir are the only issues on which the party survives and the poor Indians have to bear all this for too long. – Sreenivasa Murthy G

***

When I read Home Minister Amit Shah’s article published in The Times of India, I was intrigued by its contents and wondered about Shah’s temerity to be pontificating on the values of democracy, civil rights and freedom of speech, all of which his incumbent government has been systematically devastating with such a recklessness that even a Hitler, Mousolleni or Saddam Hussain would become shy. Ribeiro has expressed his views very diplomatically and as succinctly. I was indeed delighted to read the letter. I sincerely hope Amit Shah practices what he has preached. – Feroze H Ali

***

The terror of the government at present is more than how it was during the Emergency time. – Gian Singh

***

This is a perfect letter written by Julio Ribeiro to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In my view, I think the BJP leader should take it with a sporting spirit. – Noorali Abbasali Sayed

***

Many many thanks to Julio Ribeiro for echoing the opinion of most of the citizens. Kudos to him. – Gyanod Sharma

***

Julio Ribeiro is among the police officers who served the nation with dignity and brought laurels to their department. As a youngster, I was upset when he and his wife were attacked by terrorists. I wish him a long and happy life. – GB Sastry

South India and politics

I think Ramachandra Guha is unnecessarily stoking the fire and trying to drive a wedge between the North and South to score some brownie points and to remain in news (Ramachandra Guha: South India counts for too little in national politics – and may diminish further). I personally feel this article should not be taken seriously. – Ravi Shankar

***

We know we South Indians are going to be outnumbered in the Parliament once the seats are increased. Generations of our wealth are taken to the North. South should stop this wealth transfer. – Krishnamurthy V

Fear of missing out

It is important to make people realise that skipping the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines not only endangers their health but also that of the population at large (Why you shouldn’t skip the second dose of your Covid-19 vaccine). This is important because there is no data yet on the exact length of time for which the newly developed immunity due to vaccination lasts. It is shocking to know that people in some of the most developed countries are skipping second doses or even the first one with unfounded fears. While most of the developing and underdeveloped nations are struggling for the want of vaccine doses, many people in the West are reluctant to get the jabs. Perhaps greater awareness drive is needed to mobilise and motivate the masses. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. – Ramana Gove