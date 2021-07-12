Copa America Watch highlights: Dream come true for Messi as Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America Angel di Maria scored the winner as Lionel Messi-led Argentina completed an unforgettable Copa America win against Brazil. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Reuters Play #CopaAmérica 🏆@Argentina salió campeón de América y estas fueron las acciones más destacadas de la final ante Brasil🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Brasil 🇧🇷#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/uXB9krhnbB— Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. football copa america lionel messi Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio