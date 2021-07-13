Uefa’s Technical Observers named the official team of Euro 2020 on Tuesday as five players from the championship-winning Italy side made it to the team.

Runners-up England had three players in the official team of the tournament, that didn’t have top scorers Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick.

Romelu Lukaku was the only player from teams that failed to reach the semi-final with players from Spain and Denmark completing the line up.

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win their second European Championship title as England’s 55-year wait for a major international title continued.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who was the hero for Italy in the shootout in the final and the semi-final was named the player of the tournament. Spain’s Pedri was adjudged as the best young player of Euro 2020, while Portugal’s Ronaldo was the top scorer.

Here’s the official Uefa Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament