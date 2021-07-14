indian cricket Watch: Ashwin Ravichandran bags six-wicket haul for Surrey in County Championship against Somerset The Indian all-rounder had taken just one wicket in the first innings but bounced back with an impressive spell. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of R Ashwin | AFP Watch all six wickets for @ashwinravi99 at The Kia Oval this morning, as Somerset were bowled out for just 69.👀 @DelhiCapitals @BCCI pic.twitter.com/4ybYW4dAno— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket County Championship Ashwin Ravichandran Surrey Somerset Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio