Wrestling has been India’s go-to discipline for medals at the Olympic Games with the sport delivering a medal in each of the last three editions.

After hockey, no other discipline has won India more medals than wrestling and in Rio five years ago, India opened its account with a bronze medal in wrestling won by Sakshi Malik.

Indian wrestling's record at the Olympics Athlete Year Medal KD Jadhav 1952 Olympics Bronze Medal Sushil Kumar 2008 Olympics Bronze Medal Sushil Kumar 2012 Olympics Silver Medal Yogeshwar Dutt 2012 Olympics Bronze Medal Sakshi Malik 2016 Olympics Bronze Medal

Come Tokyo 2020 (2021), India once again have high hopes from its wrestlers who go into the Games on the back of consistent achievements at the international level over the last five years.

India will field seven wrestlers, headlined by Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

Then there are youngsters like Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik in the women’s category, who sprang a surprise by their rather quick success after moving from the junior to the senior circuit.

Among the men, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia haven’t been talked up as much as some of their recent performances merit and have the potential to end up on the podium.

Indian men's freestyle contingent Wrestler Category Probable dates Ravi Kumar Dahiya −57 kg 4 Aug Bajrang Punia −65 kg 6 Aug Deepak Punia −86 kg 4 Aug

Indian women's freestyle contingent Wrestler Athlete Probable dates Seema Bisla −50 kg 6 Aug Vinesh Phogat −53 kg 5 Aug Anshu Malik −57 kg 4 Aug Sonam Malik −62 kg 3 Aug

Despite the excitement surrounding the Indian contingent and their medal prospects, the team is not rich in terms of Olympic experience. Only Vinesh Phogat has been part of the Olympics before. Bajrang although quite experienced has never participated in the quadrennial Games either.

The other wrestlers will all make their Olympic debuts in Tokyo and will have to cope with the nerves of such a big stage.

Here’s a detailed look at every Indian wrestler at the Games and their prospects in Tokyo

BAJRANG PUNIA (65kg)

Seeding: 2nd

The 65kg top four seeds at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.



1. Gadzhimurad RASHIDOV 🇷🇺

2. @BajrangPunia 🇮🇳

3. Daulet NIYAZBEKOV 🇰🇿

4. Ismail MUSZUKAJEV 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/rqTkLrBbaf — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) June 21, 2021

Bajrang Punia career achievements Event 1st 2nd 3rd Olympic Games - - - World Championships - 1 2 Asian Games 1 1 - Commonwealth Games 1 1 - World U23 Wrestling Championships - 1 - Asian Championships 2 3 2 Commonwealth Championships 2 - - Total 6 7 4

Bajrang Punia SWOT Analysis Strength Stamina, power, attack Weakness Leg defence, conceding points early Opportunity Good form. Bajrang has won three medals since sealing qualification in 2019 Threat Takuto Otoguro (JPN), Gadzhimurad Rashidov (RUS), Tulga Tumur Ochir (MGL), Iszmail Muszukajev (HUN)

What to expect in Tokyo?

Bajrang has been a major force on the world stage and has stood on the podium in each of his last 10 international tournaments, winning six gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

Always thriving on superior stamina, leg defence has been an issue for Bajrang for long. He has worked on this aspect of his game. He is competing in one of the most competitive weight categories that has at least 6-8 wrestlers, who are all medal contenders.

“I feel 65kg is the toughest category in the world. There is no wrestler who has successively defended world championship titles or Olympic gold medals. There is always a new champion in every edition. There are strong wrestlers in this category who can beat anyone on their day,” Punia had told reporters in March.

The 27-year-old will have to ensure that he does not give away too many early points in a field that features tactically strong rivals.

“My coaches say I end up wasting a lot of power in that point recovery process, so I now try not to concede those early points. My training has been such since my early days that my game has become power-oriented. But still, I have worked on my leg defence and it has got better,” he said.

RAVI DAHIYA (57KG)

Seeding: 4th

The 57kg top four seeds at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.



1. @StevanMicic 🇷🇸

2. Zavur UGUEV 🇷🇺

3. @suleymanatli7 🇹🇷

4. Kumar RAVI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ytBMIF7Gbe — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) June 21, 2021

Ravi Dahiya's career achievements Event 1st 2nd 3rd Olympic Games - - - World Championships - - 1 World U23 Wrestling Championships - 1 - Asian Championships 2 - - Total 2 1 1

Strength Ability to launch relentless attacks Weakness Can be unsettled with early point-scoring moves Opportunity Isn't considered a big favourite so he will have less external pressure. Threat Zavur Uguev (RUS), Suleyman Atli (TUR), Yuki Takahashi (JPN)

What to expect in Tokyo?

If there is one wrestler, who did not hog much of the limelight but is a genuine medal contender, that is quiet and shy Ravi Dahiya.

A product of Chhatarsal stadium, Ravi is a slow starter but begins to dominate the contest as the clock ticks away. He possesses immense strength, stamina and is technically sound.

“I don’t think anyone can match me in stamina. It’s not just about qualification for Olympics alone, I think I can win a medal,” Dahiya had told Scroll.in in an interview last year.

However, he can’t afford to leave too much work for the second period as it happened at the Poland Open, where he conceded a 0-8 lead in the final and ran out of time to make up.

“I have to prepare. I didn’t win gold but the result there (at Olympics) will be far more important. That is what I am focused on. But I have time. I will use it in the best possible way,” Dahiya had said back then. In Tokyo, it’s time to prove it.

DEEPAK PUNIA (86KG)

Seeding: 2nd

The 86kg top four seeds at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.



1. Hassan YAZDANICHARATI 🇮🇷

2. Deepak PUNIA 🇮🇳

3. Myles AMINE 🇸🇲

4. Artur NAIFONOV 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/mF629TuwsL — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) June 21, 2021

Deepak Punia career achievements Event 1st 2nd 3rd Olympic Games - - - World Championships - 1 - World Junior Wrestling Championships 1 1 - World Cadet Championships 1 - - Asian Championships - - 2 Total 2 2 2

Deepak Punia SWOT analysis Strength Flexibility, power, stamina, attack Weakness Defence Opportunity Threat Hasan Yazdani (IRI), David Morris Taylor (USA), Artur Naifonov (RUS).

What to expect in Tokyo?

While Deepak was making steady progress from the junior to senior circuit, he is heading to Tokyo under-prepared in terms of competition time. He has not competed since the 2020 World Cup and was nursing a left-hand injury before the Poland Open from which he withdrew.

Lack of exposure at the senior level means there is unpredictability around him but at the same time, it could work against him.

“Sushil and Sakshi were not tipped to win Olympic medals, but they did,” Deepak’s coach Virender Kumar said.

Seeded second, Deepak will be avoiding his rival, Iranian great Hassan Yazdani, in the early rounds. Yazdani is an opponent who has got the better of him at the Asian and World Championship finals.

“Yazdani grew in stature and progressed by beating his seniors, so it’s not that he is invincible. This time if Deepak has to wrestle with him, he will be prepared,” Virender said.

“Yazdani is tall and uses his hands well to confuse his opponent. Deepak stood in front of him and that was a mistake. Now he has to move sideways and launch the attack from there, not from the front,” added Virender.

VINESH PHOGAT (53kg)

Seeding: 1st

Vinesh Phogat, as was expexted after Poland Open gold, will be the top seed at Tokyo 2020. #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/xpufo8tjhR — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 21, 2021

Vinesh Phogat career achievements Event 1st 2nd 3rd Olympic Games - - - World Championships - - 1 Asian Games 1 - 1 Commonwealth Games 2 - - Asian Championships 1 3 4 Total 4 3 6

Vinesh Phogat's SWOT analysis Strength Power, tactical acumen Weakness Losing points on counter-attack Opportunity Great form that made her top seed. The seeding has helped her avoid big guns early. Threat Mayu Mukaida (JPN)

What to expect in Tokyo?

The way Vinesh has dominated the circuit, she is easily a strong gold contender in her category. In the 17 competitions she has wrestled in since the Rio Olympics, she has won a medal in each one of them barring the 2017 World Championships. Out of the 16 medals, one is a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2019 which qualified her for the Olympics. Nine others are gold.

The change in weight category has worked well for her as she now has more strength in her muscles.

“I got one extra year to adjust to a new weight category,” said Phogat.

“Even if my attacks were half attempts at 50kg, I would finish them with my strength but not at 53kg. The attack has to be 100% or else the opponents can also stop me from attacking. So if you see my bouts, I take a minute or so to understand them and then decide my attacks. If they are making their moves or waiting for my moves,” Phogat added.

She is a tactically superior wrestler, has immense power that makes her one of the favourites but she will have to overcome Japan’s Mayu Mukaida, a wrestler who has defeated her thrice since 2019.

Phogat will be pleased there are no fans to cheer the local on at Tokyo, but if she harbours hopes of winning the gold, she has to get the better of the Japanese.

SEEMA BISLA (50kg)

Seeding: NA

Olympic quota No. 8 for India in wrestling! Seema Bisla prevails in a low-scoring bout with superb defence in the second period to win 2-1 against her Polish opponent. She is delighted. Quotas matches from 2016. #WrestleSofia pic.twitter.com/4XbfPhhrGQ — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 7, 2021

Seema Bisla career achievements Event 1st 2nd 3rd Olympic Games - - - World Championships - - - Asian Games - - - Commonwealth Games - - - Asian Championships - - 1 Total 0 0 1

Seema Bisla SWOT analysis Strength Endurance, ability to make comeback Weakness Lack of big-stage experience, defence Opportunity A relatively unknown quantity, Seems has surprise element Threat Mariya Stadnik (AZE), Yui Susaki (JPN)

What to expect in Tokyo?

Not many expected Seema to qualify for the Games but she punched her ticket at the World Qualifiers in Bulgaria in a depleted field. While she is gritty, lack of experience at the big stage is a big drawback. There are at least eight wrestlers in her category against whom she has never competed.

However, it can also be a strength as they wouldn’t be too aware of what to expect from the Indian who could make this surprise element work in her favour.

ANSHU MALIK (57kg)

Seeding: NA

Anshu Malik career achievements Event 1st 2nd 3rd Olympic Games - - - World Championships - - - World Junior Wrestling Championships - - - World Cadet Championships - - - Asian Championships 1 - 1 Total 1 0 1

Anshu Malik SWOT analysis Strength Tactically sound, attacking style Weakness Lack of experience Opportunity Gain valuable experience of big stage Threat Risako Kawai (JPN), Odunayo Folasade (NGR), Iryna Kurachkina (BLR)

By qualifying for the Tokyo Games, Anshu has exceeded the set targets. Anshu is fierce on the mat. Tokyo will largely help her gain experience at the biggest stage. She has nothing to lose.

However, the recent Asian championship gold would have given Anshu the necessary lift ahead of such a big event.

“I was never scared of the seniors. I was just waiting to take them on. I always wanted to win those medals, have the feel of the podium. Even at school, I wanted to come first,” Anshu told PTI earlier this month.

“I am mentally very strong. I don’t get perturbed even if someone makes a negative comment about me or tells me that I won’t be able to do well against strong rivals. It does not affect me,” she added.

SONAM MALIK (62kg)

Seeding: NA

Career Achievements: Sonam Malik hasn’t won a medal at major events in senior-level wrestling. However, she’s won gold in the World School Games, a bronze medal in the Cadet Asian Wrestling Championship and finished with a gold in the Cadet World Wrestling Championship.

Strength Technique, scoring on counter-attacks Weakness Lack of experience Opportunity

Threat Yukako Kawai (JPN), Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ), Taybe Mustafa Yusein (BUL), Kayla Miracle (USA)

Like Anshu, Sonam too is a surprise qualifier as she has not competed even at the junior level, jumping straight into the senior circuit from the Cadet level. She shot to fame with her four consecutive victories over Rio bronze medallist Sakshi Malik in the domestic arena.

It is rare that someone who has not had the exposure even at the junior level, is claimed to be ready for competitions at the highest level.

After much persuasion throughout 2019, the WFI allowed Sonam to compete in trials for the Rome Ranking series event in January 2020.

Sonam is also nursing a knee injury that has severely hampered her preparations for the Games.

