The Olympic Games, delayed by a year, gets underway on July 23 in Tokyo and the Indian contingent will get into the thick of things from the word go.

Archery qualification events begin before the opening ceremony and medal events get underway from Saturday, July 24. Along with archery, shooting will be one of the first big medal events to watch out for India in the first two days of the Games.

Here’s an overview of the schedule for events where Indians will be participating:

Note: Detailed daily schedule will be published closer to action. This is an overall schedule for events without specific start times or opponent details in some cases. No of Indian athletes who have qualified in the event mentioned in ().

Archery (4)

July 23, Friday: Qualification rounds July 24, Saturday: Mixed team eliminations followed by medal matches July 26, Monday: Men’s team eliminations followed by medal matches July 27, Tuesday: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations (1/32, 1/16) July 28, Wednesday: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations (1/32, 1/16) July 29, Thursday: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations (1/32, 1/16) July 30, Friday: Women’s individual eliminations (1/8, QF, SF) and medal matches July 31, Saturday: Men’s individual eliminations (1/8, QF, SF) and medal matches

Badminton (4)

Group schedule for groups involving Indians: (Tokyo timings, approximate) WS: July 25, Sunday: 10:40 PUSARLA V. Sindhu IND (6) vs POLIKARPOVA Ksenia ISR

July 27, Tuesday: 12:40 CHEUNG Ngan Yi HKG vs POLIKARPOVA Ksenia ISR

July 28, Wednesday 11:00 PUSARLA V. Sindhu IND (6) vs CHEUNG Ngan Yi HKG

MS :

July 24, Saturday: 13:00 B. Sai Praneeth IND (13) vs ZILBERMAN Misha ISR

July 26, Monday: 11:20 CALJOUW Mark NED vs ZILBERMAN Misha ISR

July 28, Wednesday 18:00 B. Sai Praneeth IND (13) vs CALJOUW Mark NED

MD: July 24, Saturday: 12:20 GIDEON MF / SUKAMULJO KS INA (1) vs LANE Ben / VENDY Sean GBR

July 24, Saturday: 12:20 LEE Yang / WANG Chi-Lin TPE vs RANKIREDDY S / SHETTY C IN

July 26, Monday: 11:20 LEE Yang / WANG Chi-Lin TPE vs LANE Ben / VENDY Sean GBR

July 26, Monday: 12:40 GIDEON MF / SUKAMULJO KS INA (1) vs RANKIREDDY S / SHETTY C IND

July 27, Tuesday: 12:00 GIDEON MF / SUKAMULJO KS INA (1) vs LEE Yang / WANG Chi-Lin TPE

July 27, Tuesday: 12:00 RANKIREDDY S / SHETTY C IND vs LANE Ben / VENDY Sean GBR

Tentative knockout schedule for badminton (Tokyo timings): July 30, morning session: Men’s singles round of 16, men’s doubles QF

July 30, afternoon session: Men’s and womens singles round of 16

July 31, morning session: Men’s doubles SF

July 31, afternoon session: Womens singles QF

August 1, morning session: Men’s singles QF

August 1, afternoon session: Women’s singles bronze and gold medal match

August 2, afternoon session: Men’s singles bronze and gold medal match

TBD: Men’s doubles medal matches

Shooting (15)

(Times in this table are in IST) Event Qualification Final(s) 10m air rifle women July 24, 5 am July 24, 7.15 am 10m air pistol men July 24, 9.30 am July 24, 12 noon 10m air pistol women July 25, 5.30 am July 25, 7.45 am 10m air rifle men July 25, 9.30 am July 25, 12 noon Skeet men Day 1: July 25, 6 amDay 2: July 26, 6.30 am July 26, 12.20 pm 10m air pistol mixed team July 27, 5.30 am(Stage 1, Stage 2)* Bronze: July 27, 7.30 am

Gold: July 27, 8.05 am 10m air rifle mixed team July 27, 9.45 am(Stage 1, Stage 2)* Bronze: July 27, 11.45 am

Gold: July 27, 12.20 pm 25m pistol women Precision: July 29: 5.30 amRapid: July 30: 5.30 am July 30, 11 am 50m 3-positions women July 31, 8.00 am July 31, 12.30 pm 50m 3-positions men August 2, 8.00 am August 2, 13.20 pm (*Mixed team qualification results could confirm medals even before finals)

Hockey (32)

India women's team fixtures Opponents Date Time Netherlands July 24, 2021 5:15 PM IST Germany July 26, 2021 5:45 PM IST Great Britain July 28, 2021 6:30 AM IST Ireland July 30, 2021 8:15 AM IST South Africa July 31, 2021 8:45 AM IST

India men's team fixtures Opponents Date Time New Zealand July 24, 2021 6.30 AM IST Australia July 25, 2021 3.00 PM IST Spain July 27, 2021 6:30 AM IST Argentina July 29, 2021 6.00 AM IST Japan July 30, 2021 3.00 PM IST

Hockey knockout stages: August 1, Sunday: Men’s quarter-finals August 2, Monday: Women’s quarterfinals August 3, Tuesday: Men’s semifinals August 4, Wednesday: Women’s semifinals August 5, Thursday: Men’s medal matches August 6, Friday: Women’s medal matches

Weightlifting (1)

Sat, 24 Jul, 6:20 IST: Women’s 49kg Group B

Sat, 24 Jul, 10:20 IST: Women’s 49kg Group A (medal event)

Wrestling (7)

Wrestling schedule for India Event Name Schedule Women's Freestyle 50kg Seema Bisla AUG 6, FRI AM: Rd of 16, QFs

AUG 6, FRI PM: SFs

AUG 7, SAT PM: Repechage, medals Women's Freestyle 53kg Vinesh Phogat AUG 5, THU AM: Rd of 16, QFs

AUG 5, THU PM: SFs

AUG 6, FRI AM: Repechage

AUG 6, FRI PM: Medal matches Women's Freestyle 57kg Anshu Malik AUG 4, WED AM: Rd of 16, QFs

AUG 4, WED PM: SFs

AUG 5, THU AM: Repechage

AUG 5, THU PM: Medal matches Women's Freestyle 62kg Sonam Malik AUG 3, TUE AM: Rd of 16, QFs

AUG 3, TUE PM: SFs

AUG 4, WED AM: Repechage

AUG 4, WED PM: Medals Men's Freestyle 57kg Ravi Kumar AUG 4, WED AM: Rd of 16, QFs

AUG 4, WED PM: SFs

AUG 5, THU AM: Repechage

AUG 5, THU PM: Medal matches Men's Freestyle 65kg Bajrang Punia AUG 6, FRI AM: Rd of 16, QFs

AUG 6, FRI PM: SFs

AUG 7, FRI PM: Repechage, medal matches Men's Freestyle 86kg Deepak Punia AUG 4, WED AM: Rd of 16, QFs

AUG 4, WED PM: SFs

AUG 5, THU AM: Repechage

AUG 5, THU PM: Medal matches

Top-seeded (53kg) @Phogat_Vinesh 🇮🇳 is on a quest to join Rio Olympic 🥉 @SakshiMalik 🇮🇳 as India's only women's wrestling Olympic medalists.



She'll compete at the #WrestleTokyo Olympic Games on August 5. pic.twitter.com/tQZBbc7kf4 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) July 16, 2021

Athletics (25)

Event Name Timings (in IST) Men's 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Mukund Sable Heats: Jul 30, 5.30 am

Final: Aug 2, 5.45 pm Men's 400m Hurdles MP Jabir Heats: Jul 30, 7.25 am

Semis: Aug 1, 5.45 pm

Final: Aug 3, 8.50 pm Men's Long Jump M Sreeshankar Qual: Jul 31, 3.40 pm

Final: Aug 2, 6.50 pm Men's Shot Put Tajinderpal Singh Toor Qual: Aug 3, 3.45 pm

Final: Aug 5, 7.35 pm Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh Qual: Aug 4, 5.35 pm

Final: Aug 7, 4.30 pm Men's 20km Race Walk Irfan, Rahul, Sandeep Final: Aug 5, 1.00 pm Men's 50km Race Walk Gurpreet Singh Final: Aug 6, 2.00 am Men's 4 x 400m Relay Heats: Aug 6, 4.55 pm

Final: Aug 7, 6.20 pm Women's 100m Dutee Chand Heats: Jul 30, 8.10 am

Semis: Jul 31, 3.45 pm

Final: Jul 31, 6.20 pm Women's 200m Dutee Chand Heats: Aug 2, 7.00 am

Semis: Aug 2, 3.55 pm

Final: Aug 3, 6.20 pm Women's Discus Throw Kamalpreet Kaur, Seema Punia Qual: Jul 31, 6.00 am

Final: Aug 2, 4.30 pm Women's Javelin Throw Annu Rani Qual: Aug 3, 5.50 am

Final: Aug 6, 5.20 pm Women's 20km Race Walk Bhawna, Priyanka Final: Aug 6, 1 pm 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Heats: Jul 30, 4.30 pm

Final: Jul 31, 6.05 pm

Boxing (9)

Men’s boxing: Amit Panghal (Fly):



July 26 (AM & PM): Round of 32

July 31 (AM & PM): Round of 16

August 3 (AM & PM): QF

August 5 (PM): SF

August 7 (PM): Final



Manish Kaushik (Light)



July 25 (AM & PM): Round of 32

July 31 (AM & PM): Round of 16

August 3 (AM & PM): QF

August 6 (PM): SF

August 8 (PM): Final



Vikas Krishan Yadav (Welter)



July 24 (AM & PM): Round of 32

July 27 (AM & PM): Round of 16

July 30 (AM & PM): QF

August 1 (AM & PM): SF

August 3 (PM): Final



Ashish Kumar (Middle)



July 26 (AM & PM): Round of 32

July 29 (AM & PM): Round of 16

August 1 (AM & PM): QF

August 5 (PM): SF

August 7 (PM): Final



Satish Kumar (Super Heavy)



July 24 (PM): Round of 32

July 29 (AM & PM): Round of 16

August 1 (AM & PM): QF

August 4 (PM): SF

August 8 (PM): Final

Women’s boxing: Mary Kom (Fly)



July 25 (AM & PM): Round of 32

July 29 (AM & PM): Round of 16

August 1 (AM & PM): QF

August 4 (PM): SF

August 7 (PM): Final



Simranjit Kaur (Light)



July 27 (AM & PM): Round of 32

July 30 (AM & PM): Round of 16

August 3 (AM & PM): QF

August 5 (PM): SF

August 8 (PM): Final



Lovlina Borgohain (Welter)



July 24 (AM): Round of 32

July 27 (AM & PM): Round of 16

July 30 (AM & PM): QF

August 4 (PM): SF

August 7 (PM): Final



Pooja Rani (Middle)



July 25 (AM): Round of 32

July 28 (AM & PM): Round of 16

Jul 31 (AM & PM): QF

August 6 (PM): SF

August 8 (PM): Final



Table Tennis (4)

July 24: MS/WS preliminary and round 1, XD round of 16



July 25: XD quarters, MS/WS round 2, XD semis



July 26: MS/WS round 3, XD bronze and gold medal



July 27: MS/WS round 3, round of 16



July 28: MS/WS quarters



July 29: MS/WS semis, WS bronze and gold medal



July 30: MS bronze and gold medal



Artistic Gymnastics (1)

Women’s individual July 25: Women’s qualification

July 29: Women’s all-around final

August 1: Women’s vault final, women’s uneven bars final

August 2: Women’s floor exercise final

August 3: Women’s balance beam final

Equestrian (1)

Eventing individual: July 30: Eventing (Dressage individual sessions 1 & 2)

July 31: Eventing (Dressage individual session 3)

August 1: Eventing Cross Country Individual

August 2: Eventing Jumping qualifier, final

Fencing (1)

Women’s sabre individual: July 26: Table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarters, semis, bronze and gold medal

Golf (3)

July 29: Men’s Individual Stroke Play – Round 1

July 30: Men’s Individual Stroke Play – Round 2

July 31: Men’s Individual Stroke Play – Round 3

August 4: Women’s Individual Stroke Play – Round 1

August 5: Women’s Individual Stroke Play – Round 2

August 6: Women’s Individual Stroke Play – Round 3

August 7: Women’s Individual Stroke Play – Round 4

Judo (1)

Women’s -48kg: July 24: Preliminary rounds (AM), Final block (PM)

Rowing (2)

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls:



July 24: Heats

July 25: Repechages

July 27: Finals C, Semifinals A & B

July 29: Finals A, Finals B

Sailing (4)

Laser men: July 25, 26, 27, 29, 30: Opening series

August 1: Medal race 49er men: July 27, 28, 30, 31: Opening series

August 2: Medal race Laser radial women: July 25, 26, 27, 29, 30: Opening series

August 1: Medal race

Swimming (3)

Women’s 100m Backstroke:

July 25 (PM): Heats

July 26 (AM): Semis

July 27 (AM): Final



Men’s 200m Freestyle:

July 25 (PM): Heats

July 26 (AM): Semis

July 27 (AM): Final



Men’s 100m Backstroke:

July 25 (PM): Heats

July 26 (AM): Semis

July 27 (AM): Final



Men’s 100m Butterfly:

July 29 (PM): Heats

July 30 (AM): Semis

July 31 (AM): Final



Men’s 200m Butterfly:

July 26 (PM): Heats

July 27 (AM): Semis

July 28 (AM): Final

Tennis (2)

Women’s doubles:



July 24, 25: First round

July 26: Second round

July 27, 28: Quarters

July 29: Semis

July 31: Bronze medal match

August 1: Gold medal match

Men’s singles:



July 24, 25: First round

July 26, 27: Second round

July 28: Third round

July 29: Quarters

July 30: Semis

July 31: Bronze medal match

August 1: Gold medal match

For updates and official information, check here.