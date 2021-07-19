The All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee has recommended a one-year extension to senior men’s team coach Igor Stimac who will now remain in his role till September 2022, the football governing body announced on Monday.

The technical committee arrived at the decision after deliberating over the presentation made by the Croatian where he highlighted the change in the team’s philosophy and the emergence of a new batch of players in the national set up, the statement said.

Stimac has not had the best of records as the head coach of the national team where he’s won just two of the 15 matches during his tenure that was largely disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The team was out of action for over 400 days which led the Stimac to start afresh when national team action resumed.

Stimac’s immediate task will be then next round of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers that begin in September. India secured a direct entry into the third round of qualifiers after a third-place finish in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers that finished last month.

Thapa, chairman of the technical committee, asked Stimac to “come up with a detailed long-term plan to take Indian football forward together”.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das and the federation’s interim technical director Savio Medeira were also present in the meeting.

Here is the full AIFF statement on Igor Stimac’s contract extension