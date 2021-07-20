India in England 2021 Watch: Day one of India XI’s warm-up match against County XI ahead of Test series in England Live stream of the India XI’s warm-up match against County XI. Scroll Staff An hour ago Durham Cricket Play #TeamIndia have won the toss and will bat first against County XI here at Durham.Playing XI : Rohit Sharma (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Siraj pic.twitter.com/j4ziX2zBnV— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India Tour match Cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio