Sri Lanka head coach Micky Arthur appeared to be livid at his team after they lost to India in the thrilling second one-day international on Tuesday in Colombo.

The coach was caught on camera gesticulating and having a very angry reaction in the dressing room as India edged towards a rearguard win. He was later seen arguing with captain Dasun Shanaka on the ground. The video of the Sri Lanka coach and captain animatedly exchanging what looked like angry words on the field went viral on social media.

Deepak Chahar hit an unbeaten 69 to lead India to a three-wicket series-clinching victory. India chased down their target of 276 with five balls to spare as Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 19, put on an unbeaten stand of 84 for the eighth wicket after the tourists had slipped to 193/7 in Colombo.

Coming in to bat at number eight, Chahar turned the match on its head as he hit seven fours including the winning boundary and one six in his 82-ball knock.

Losing from a commanding position to an Indian team that is not at full strength seemed to get to the coach. Towards the end of the match, he did not shy away from showing his displeasure in the dressing room and then on the field.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold said that discussion should have happened inside the dressing and not on the ground.

That conversation between Coach and captain should not have happened on the field but in the dressing room 🤔 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 20, 2021