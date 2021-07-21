India in England 2021 Watch: Day two of India XI’s warm-up match against County XI ahead of Test series in England The Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, are facing a select County XI in a three-day first-class match in Durham. Scroll Staff An hour ago AFP / Glyn Kirk Play India’s warm-up match against County XI: KL Rahul makes his case with classy century on day one Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India vs England India tour of England Jasprit Bumrah India vs County XI Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio