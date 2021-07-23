The Rani Rampal-led Indian women’s hockey squad will look to make history at the Tokyo Games in what will be just their third appearance at the Olympics.

Unlike the men, the Indian women’s hockey team don’t have a rich history at the Olympics. But the current team is capable of writing new highs for the women’s game.

Rani Rampal and Co already started on the journey for qualifying for back-to-back Olympic Games for the first time in Indian women’s hockey history. In Rio, where the team made the cut for the Games after a 36-year absence, they had an outing to forget. But ahead of Tokyo, the team is more settled and have have achieved significant results over the last few years.

This included winning the Asia Cup in 2017, a silver medal at the Asian Games in 2018, silver at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy as well as winning the FIH Series Final in 2019. India also reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIH Women’s World Cup in London for the first time under Rani’s leadership.

Here’s a closer look at the Indian women’s squad for Tokyo Olympics:

Indian women's hockey team squad Goalkeepers Defenders Midfielders Forwards Savita Punia (VC) Gurjit Kaur Monika Malik Sharmila Devi Deep Grace Ekka Nisha Vandana Katariya Nikki Pradhan Sushila Chanu Lalremsiami Udita Duhan Navjot Kaur Navneet Kaur Salima Tete Rani Rampal (C) Neha Goyal

Navjot Kaur – Midfielder

Caps: 172

Goals: 18

The Kurukshetra born attacking midfielder made her internaonal debut in 2012 in a series against New Zealand in Napier at the back of some impressive work at the Junior Asia Cup and Internaonal U-21 tournament in the Netherlands. She was part of India’s Bronze Medal feat at 17th Asian Games at Incheon, Korea in 2014. She was part of the team that excelled at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals 2015 taking India to the doorsteps of the Olympics. She also featured in the 2016 Rio Olympics, 4th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and was also part of India’s successful campaign at the Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 in Canada. The midfielder also played a crucial role in India’s Gold Medal winning 9th Women’s Asia Cup in 2017 campaign, the Silver Medal winning at 5th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, Silver Medal in 18th Asian Games 2018 and the parcipaon at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 & parcipaon in Commonwealth Games 2018. She also won the Gold Medal at the FIH Women’s Series Final held at Hiroshima, Japan in 2019 and she also took part in the 2019 Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar.

Gurjit Kaur – Defender

Caps: 87

Goals: 60

Gurjit Kaur is one of the most vital cogs of this team as she plays a dual role of a defender and is the designated drag flicker for India. Her goals have contributed to big victories for the team in recent years, most notably so at the 9th Women’s Asia Cup in 2017, Japan where she scored total of eight goals, finishing as the tournament’s third-highest goal-scorer. She went on to contribute in the team’s Silver Medal win at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in 2018. She was instrumental in India’s maiden quarterfinal at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London in 2018, as well as India’s historic Silver Medal in Asian Games 2018. She was also part of the squad that notched up notable wins in the Commonwealth Games 2018 but missed out a Medal. In 2019, she was the leading goal scorer at the FIH Women’s Series Final held at Hiroshima, Japan in 2019 where the team won the Gold and she also took part in the 2019 Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar where India beat USA 6-5 in goal aggregate. The 25-year-old hails from Punjab and has a total of 60 goals for India.

Deep Grace Ekka (VC) – Defender

Caps: 202

Goals: 13

Deep Grace Ekka hails from Odisha and has become one of the best defenders to emerge from the state. The 27-year-old was a part of the Junior team which won the Bronze Medal at the 2013 Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Germany. The defender was rewarded for her performance as she was then selected in the senior team which won the Bronze Medal in the 8th Women’s Asia Cup in 2013. Ekka has since been a regular fixture in the side, amassing over 200 caps for India. Ekka was part of the Indian team that took part in Rio Olympic Games – Indian eves’ first appearance since 1980. She was an integral part of the team that won Gold at 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, Gold in the Asia Cup in 2017. She was also a part of the side that won the Silver Medal at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2018 and parcipated at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018. She was also part of India’s historic Silver Medal feat at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang and she also played a key role in India’s defence in their successful oung at the 2019 Olympic Qualifiers in front of her home crowd in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Monika Malik – Midfielder

Caps: 150

Goals: 8

The 27-year-old midfielder hails from Haryana and has transformed into the backbone of the team through her inspiring performances in several major tournaments. She was part of the Indian team that parcipated in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games - the Indian eves first Olympic appearance since 1980. Monika was also part of the India squad that won Gold at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016, and at the 9th Women’s Asia Cup 2017 she scored a goal in the Final against China to help the team li the tle. She was also part of the squad at FIH Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 held in Canada in 2017. The creave midfielder plays an important job of linking the play from defence to aack, and has featured over 100 mes for the naonal team. She has previously represented India at the 2014 Asian Games, and the midfield maestro was part of the Silver Medal winning team in 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang as well as the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2018 Silver Medal-winning team and played her first World Cup in London. She played a key role in India’s campaign in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar where the team clinched the berth for Tokyo aer beang USA 6-5 in goal aggregate.

Reena Khokhar – Defender

Caps: 45

Goals: 1

Reena Khokhar made her debut for India in 2017. The 28-year-old has been a mainstay in the side, going on to represent the country at the 2018 Women’s Hockey World Cup in London as well as the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta where India won the Silver medal. With such significant elite level internaonal experience under her belt, Reena will be keen to make an impression at her first oung for India at the Olympic stage. The 28-year-old defender’s internaonal career has been marred by some injuries in recent years, however, she has regained full fitness ahead of the Olympics and her focus is solely on pung her best foot forward in Tokyo.

Sharmila Devi – Forward

Caps: 9

Goals: 1

Sharmila Devi made her Senior Team debut at the Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey 2020 Olympics Test Event in 2019. Sharmila, who has played nine matches for the Indian team was part of the side which defeated USA in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019 to book a place in the Tokyo Olympics. The young Forward also scored a goal in India’s first match against USA at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019.

Nikki Pradhan – Defender

Caps: 104

Goals: 2

The Jharkhand-born player made her Internaonal debut during the 2016 South Africa Tour. Since then Nikki has represented the women’s team with aplomb at every important tournament. She became the first hockey player from her state to play at the presgious Olympic Games when India parcipated in Rio - a feat achieved aer 36 years by Indian eves. Nikki has proven her mele in the team and has been part of some important victories including the Gold Medal at Women’s Asia Cup in 2017, Silver at the 2018 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. The 27-year-old also donned the Indian colours during the Korean Tour in March 2018, parcipaon in Commonwealth Games 2018 & the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018. Nikki was also part of the Indian team which won a historic Silver Medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang and she was also part of the teams victory in FIH Women’s Series Finals Hiroshima 2019. She played a vital role in India’s campaign against USA in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers where India earned their cket to Tokyo.

Savita Punia – Goalkeeper

Caps: 202

One of the finest Goalkeepers to have represented India in recent mes, Savita made her international debut at the age of 18 when she was selected for the Spar Cup Four Naons Tournament in Durban, South Africa. The 30- year-old hails from the Sirsa district in Haryana. Her maturity under the bar saw her catch the aenon of the selectors and the goal-stopper has never looked back since then, featuring over 200 mes for the national team. She played a key role in helping India win the Bronze Medal at the 8th edion of the Women’s Asia Cup in 2013. Savita was also a part of the team that won the Gold Medal in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in 2016, and was part of the team’s first-appearance in 36 years at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her performance at the FIH Women’s World League Round 2 in 2017, saw her win the goalkeeper of the tournament award, while a crucial save from her in the Penalty Shootout in the Final match of 9th Women’s Asia Cup 2017 saw India li the trophy aer 13 years. Savita also played a crucial role in India’s Silver Medal finish at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang as well as Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2018. She was the Vice Captain of the team that won the FIH Series Final in Hiroshima, Japan in 2019 and was also instrumental in India’s campaign at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 where India beat USA 6-5 in goal aggregate. She was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2018.

Nisha – Midfielder

Caps: 9

Nisha plays as a midfielder for Team India. She made her internaonal debut against Uruguay in the 2019 FIH Women’s Series Finals in Hiroshima. A relavely new addion to the backline, Nisha was a part of the India team that toured Argenna earlier this year, and she points to the challenging tour as having been a great learning experience for her. With the opportunies to play internaonal hockey being limited since she made her debut, Nisha has made the most of the lean period to hone her skills as a midfielder and raise her taccal awareness of the art of defending.

Vandana Katariya – Forward

Caps: 240

Goals: 64

Hailing from Uar Pradesh, Vandana forms the aacking line in the Indian team. The 29-year-old started off her career playing for the Railways. Country’s top scorer in the Junior Women’s World Cup in Monchengladbach, Germany 2013, she played an instrumental role in helping India bag a coveted Bronze Medal. Since then, she has been an integral player for the team parcipang in all major tournaments including 2016 Rio Olympics. She was part of the team that won Gold in 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, 2017 Hockey World League Round 2 in Canada, Gold at the 9th Women’s Asia Cup 2017, Silver at the 5th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2018 and a Quarterfinal finish at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018. She was a key member of India’s forward line at the FIH Series Finals in Japan and the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar where India beat USA 6-5 in goal aggregate.

Udita Duhan – Defender

Caps: 32

Goals: 4

Born in Haryana, Udita made her Senior Team debut during Indian team’s tour of New Zealand in 2017. The Defender has played 32 matches for the Indian team. Udita, who parcipated at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 was also part of the Silver Medal-winning team at the 2018 Asian Games. Udita also played the Women’s Donghae Asian Champions Trophy 2018, in which India clinched the Silver Medal. The Defender has been in a regular feature in the Indian Core Probable Group since 2017.

Namita Toppo – Midfielder

Caps: 165

Goals: 5

Born in Sundargarh District of Odisha, Namita is one of the most experienced players in the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. Aer making her debut at the Electric Ireland Hockey Champions Challenge 1 2012, Namita has played 165 matches for the Indian team. She has been a part of the Bronze Medal-winning team at the Asian Games in 2014 and the Silver Medal-winning team at the Asian Games in 2018 and was also part of the squad for the Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018. For her fantasc performance in 2014, Namita was facilitated with the AsuntraLakra Award for the upcoming player of the year Award for 2014 by Hockey India.

Lalremsiami – Forward

Caps: 64

Goals: 23

One of the youngest players in the team, Lalremsiami was born and brought up in Kolasib in Mizoram, A graduate from Mizoram’s elite Thenzawl Women’s Hockey Training Centre, she played a vital role in India’s success at the 2017 Women’s Asia Cup, scoring against Japan and Singapore. Before making it to the senior level, Lalremsiami shined at the 4th U18 Asia Cup scoring three goals in the tournament. She has also represented the country at the 5th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2018 where India won Silver Medal and parcipated in the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018. ‘Siami’ as she is fondly called by her teammates, she was part of India’s historic Silver Medal feat at the Asian Games 2018 Jakarta- Palembang. She became the first hockey player from Mizoram to win a medal in the Asian Games and she is the first player from Mizoram state to parcipate in the Olympic Games. She was conferred with 2019 FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year award and Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2019(Under-21).

Navneet Kaur – Forward

Caps: 79

Goals: 24

Navneet Kaur has been one of the most consistent forwards in the Indian team. Hailing from Haryana, she was one of the most impacul players for the team that won the 9th Women’s Asia Cup in November 2017 scoring four goals. She was also a part of the Bronze Medal winning team at Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup in Germany in 2013. The 25-year-old has also won the Silver Medal with the Indian team during the 5th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2018 and was a crucial part of the team that parcipated at Commonwealth Games 2018 & the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018. She was part of India’s historic Silver Medal feat at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang. In 2019, Navneet was part of India’s victory at the FIH Series Finals as well as the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar, India.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam – Midfielder

Caps: 181

Goals: 4

The 29-year-old midfielder plays as a half-back for India and has been one of the most influenal players for the naon in recent years. She hails from the state of Manipur and was the Captain of the Indian Junior Women’s team which won the Bronze Medal at the Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Germany in 2013. She has also represented India at the 2014 Asian Games where India won the Bronze Medal. She has parcipated at all major tournaments, Sushila Captained the Indian Women’s Hockey Team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games - India’s first appearance in women’s hockey since the 1980 Olympics. Sushila is one of the most experienced midfielder and she has been part of India’s important Gold Medal wins at the 2017 Asia Cup. She has previously represented India at the 2014 & 2018 Commonwealth Games. In 2019, Sushila was part of India’s victory at the FIH Series Finals as well as the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar, India.

Rani Rampal (C) – Forward

Caps: 241

Goals: 117

At the age of 15, Rani became the youngest player to represent the naonal team when she made her debut at the Champions Challenge Tournament held in 2009. She hails from the state of Haryana and was the first Indian women’s Hockey player to be nominated for the FIH Women’s Young Player of the Year Award, while she was also given the “Best Young Player of the Tournament” award at the 2010 Women’s Hockey World Cup in Argenna. It was under her Captaincy that India created history as they won the Women’s Asia Cup in 2017 aer 13 years. Rani believes that Asia Cup was just a stepping-stone for bigger things to come as her team qualified for the Quarter Finals of the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018. An inspiraonal leader, Rani led her team to more glory as the Women’s team won the Silver Medal at the 2018 Asian Games. Rani was also felicitated with the Arjuna Award in 2016, World Games Athlete of the Year 2019, Hockey India Dhruv Batra Award for Best Women Player of the Year 2019, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2020 & Padma Shri Award 2020. Her goal at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 ensured India beat USA 6-5 in goal aggregate and won a berth for Tokyo. She had also led the team to victory in the 2019 FIH Series Finals. In Tokyo, Rani will be playing her second Olympics and the first as team skipper.

Salima Tete – Midfielder

Caps: 29

The 19-year-old Salima hails from Jharkhand. Known for her tenacious defending on the field, she has a very calm personality off the turf. She Captained the Indian team that clinched the Silver Medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in 2018, and recalls the tournament as her favourite memory in her young career thus far. She has replicated her performance for India’s youth teams at the highest level just as well, earning 29 caps for Team India as a 19-year-old. Salima was part of India’s fine victory against USA in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers and over the past two years, she has cemented her place in the team with significant performances. Salima now becomes the second player from Jharkhand aer Nikki Pradhan to play at the Olympic Games.

Neha Goyal – Midfielder

Caps: 75

Goals: 11

Neha first represented India at the age of 14 when she was picked for the Junior Asia Cup in 2011. In the same year, at the U-21 Four-Naons Lal Bahadur Shastri women’s hockey tournament, she was declared the Player of the Tournament. She made her senior debut in 2014 and played her first match at FIH Champions Challenge in Glasgow. In the 2017 Women’s Asia Cup, Neha also scored her first goal against China in their Pool match. The midfielder has impressed many in her short me with the naonal team, and has been a regular fixture in this young side, winning the Silver Medal at the 5th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. She was also a part of India’s historic Silver Medal feat at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang and represented the team at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018.

