Indian paddlers were handed tough draws for their Tokyo 2020 campaigns that will begin with the mixed doubles on Saturday.

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal, who had qualified for the Olympics in spectacular style by beating the Korean top seeds Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon in the Asian qualifiers, have been drawn to face third seeds Lin Yun-ju vs Cheng I-ching from Chinese Taipei in the round of 16. Incidentally, should they win that match, the Indians will likely face the same Korean pair they defeated in Doha next up.

By virtue of their seedings, Sharath Kamal (20) and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (26) received first-round byes in men’s singles. Brian Afanador (world No 83) or Lam Siu Hang (world No 94) awaits Sathiyan in the second round while Tiago Apolonia (world No 57) or Olajide Omotayo (world No 93) will face Sharath in round two. However, the Indian stars have been handed massive challenges should they prevail in their first matches. Sathiyan will face Japanese sensation Tomokazu Harimoto (3) while Sharath has the unenviable task of going up against Ma Long (2), the defending singles champion.

In women’s singles, Batra will take on Ho Tin-Tin (world no 99) in the first round while Suthirtha Mukherjee takes on world No 70 Linda Bergstrom.

Mixed doubles round of 16, July 24: Manika Batra-Sharath Kamal vs Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-ju vs Cheng I-Ching (third seed) Women’s singles first round, July 24: Manika Batra vs Ho Tin-Tin Suthirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergström Men’s singles second round, July 25 / 26: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Brian Afanador or Lam Siu Hang Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia or Olajide Omotayo

