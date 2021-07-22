Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony show director Kentaro Kobayashi has been fired over a decades-old comedy skit referencing the Holocaust, organisers said Thursday, in the latest blow for the pandemic-delayed Games.
“It came to light that during a past performance, (he) used language that mocked a tragic fact of history,” Tokyo 2020 Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto told reporters.
“The organising committee has decided to relieve Kobayashi of his post,” she added.
More to follow...
