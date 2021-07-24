Mirabai Chanu created history as she won a silver medal in women’s 49kg weightlifting to get India on the board at the Tokyo Olympics and become just the 15th individual medallist in the country’s history.
Mirabai Chanu ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49kg category to open the country’s account here on Saturday.
The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg + 115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to rise up to the expectations.
But as all champion athletes do, she bounced back in style to climb to the pinnacle of the sport five years later.
Here are some of the best reactions to Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal.
