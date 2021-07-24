Saurabh Chaudhary made India’s first final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics shooting competition but missed out on a medal in his first Games, finishing seventh in the men’s 10m air pistol event. He finished with a score of 137.4 in the final.

The teenager had earlier topped the qualification round with a score of 586 after 60 shots.

Chaudhary did not get off to the best of starts and, with a score of 47.7, was placed eighth in the standings after the first five shots. The Asian Games and Youth Olympics gold-medallist was positioned sixth after the 12th shot, with a score of 117.2.

He managed to survive the first elimination round but could not sustain that for long.

Iran’s Javad Foroughi, who came in with red-hot form into the Games having won both the World Cups in the lead up, was crowned Olympic champion, finishing with a score of 244.8 in the 24-shot final. Serbian Damir Mikec, eventually realized his dream of an Olympic medal in his fourth Games, winning silver with 237.9. Beijing Olympic Champion Pang Wei of China won bronze 217.6.

Around 356 athlets from 100 National Olympic Committees are taking part in the Olympic Shooting competition at the Asaka Shooting range where 15 gold medals are in line. India have yet another set of four shooters featuring in the two medal events on Sunday- the Women’s 10M Air Pistol and the Men’s 10M Air Rifle respectively.