Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg) was out-punched 0-5 and left with a bloodied eye by local favourite Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa in his opening bout of the Olympic Games on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash, which, according to team sources, he competed in with a shoulder niggle. He was the only Indian boxer in action on the day.

Okazawa dominated from start to finish, controlling the bout with smart tactical play against the two-time Olympian Indian.

The 25-year-old Okazawa is of Ghanaian descent and was a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian Championships and a quarter-finalist at the World Championships the same year.

He will next face Cuba’s third-seeded Roniel Iglesias in the round of 16. Iglesias is the 2012 Olympic gold-medallist and also a former world champion.

On Sunday, six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik will compete in their opening bouts.

