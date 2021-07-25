India at Tokyo 2020, July 25 live updates: Shooters look to open account; Sindhu, Mary Kom in action
Updates through Sunday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Key events on Sunday, July 25 for India:
- Shooting events continue with women’s 10m air pistol and men’s 10m air rifle.
- PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Sania Mirza begin their campaigns.
05.25: For the record, Team USA has gone day one without a medal for the first time since 1972 at the Summer Games! More here.
05.20 am: Hello all and welcome to the start of the second official day of action at the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020.
Let the records show that at the start of day 2 of the Summer Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020 in 2021, India was on the medal tally but not USA. Wink, wink.
It was a day to remember for Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal and the second Indian woman to an Olympic Games silver.
On Sunday, there are two medal events on paper.
The Indian Shooting team will take four more shots at opening their medal count in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Shooting competition. Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal line-up in the Women’s 10M Air Pistol qualifiers in the morning session, while in the afternoon, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will compete in the Men’s 10M Air Rifle event. The qualification round for Women’s Pistol begins at 5.30 am IST while the finals are scheduled for 7.45 am IST. The Men’s Rifle qualifiers start at 9.30 am IST with the finals being scheduled for 12 noon IST.
PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Sania Mirza begin their campaigns too. Stay tuned.