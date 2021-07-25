Indian shooters Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker missed out on the final in women’s 10m air pistol after finishing 12th and 13th in the qualification at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Ranked world No 1 and 2 in the event, the youngsters were making their Olympics debut.

The 19-year-old Bhaker was further pegged back by a technical glitch involving her gun after an impressive start saw her take one of the places in the top eight.

An opening of 98 was followed by 95, 94 and a 95 as the young shooter dropped out of the top-10.

With a 98, the Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist tried to stage a comeback of sorts in the fifth series, but a poor final series, which saw her register one 8 and three 9s, cost her and France’s Celine Goberville bagged the eighth and last qualifying spot.

The problem with her gun saw her lose five minutes but she came back to manage a 95 with a total of 575. The cut-off was 577.

Meanwhile, it was up and down outing for world No 1 Deswal, who shot her way back into contention with a 98 in the second series, including scoring five 10s in the second part, after a subdued start.

But she was not consistent enough, bowing out in 13th place with scores of 94, 98, 94, 97, 96 and 95 for an aggregate of 574.

With PTI inputs