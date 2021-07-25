Indian men’s hockey team suffered a 1-7 defeat at the hands of Australia in the Pool A match at the Tokyo Olympics.
Goals from Daniel Beale (10th minute), Joshua Beltz (26th), Andrew Flynn Ogilvie (23rd), Jeremy Hayward (21st), Blake Govers (40th, 42nd) and Tim Brand (51st) condemned India to a heavy defeat.
The Manpreet Singh-led team came into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-2 win over New Zealand on Saturday never came to terms with the Australian attack who flooded the Indian penalty area time and again.
The Australians were clinical in front of goal as Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who was a hero for India against New Zealand could do precious little to prevent the seven goals.
The defeat left Indian hockey fans deflated and they’ll be hoping India bounce back quickly after this terrible result.

