Indian men’s hockey team suffered a 1-7 defeat at the hands of Australia in the Pool A match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Goals from Daniel Beale (10th minute), Joshua Beltz (26th), Andrew Flynn Ogilvie (23rd), Jeremy Hayward (21st), Blake Govers (40th, 42nd) and Tim Brand (51st) condemned India to a heavy defeat.

The Manpreet Singh-led team came into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-2 win over New Zealand on Saturday never came to terms with the Australian attack who flooded the Indian penalty area time and again.

The Australians were clinical in front of goal as Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who was a hero for India against New Zealand could do precious little to prevent the seven goals.

The defeat left Indian hockey fans deflated and they’ll be hoping India bounce back quickly after this terrible result.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Chalo, India out of misery. Defeat isn't the problem. It's the scars this scoreline could leave. How India will respond in their next match will be critical in determining where they finish in the group. Top 4 qualify for the quarters. #hockey #Tokyo2020 — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) July 25, 2021

Good thing it's come this early in the tournament, to look for a silver lining. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 25, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Hockey



This isn't how it was supposed to be. Australia have been ruthless and India, but for a small period at the start of Q3, have looked rather flat today. Just haven't been able to get going. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 25, 2021

7-1 is a nightmare score for indian hockey #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 25, 2021

Issued in public interest: Don't see the score. #Hockey — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 25, 2021

Will live with this pain in history. Australia beat India 7-1 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. #Hockey #Tokyo2020 — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) July 25, 2021

Disappointing 1-7 loss to a far superior #Aus in #Hockey #Olympics But it’s not over yet for @TheHockeyIndia — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) July 25, 2021

💔 by watching #TeamIndia #Hockey

Never imagine such a crush

Anyways I hope we will comeback more stronger in next Game n rectify our mistakes.#indvsaus#Cheer4India#IndiaAtOlympics — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 25, 2021

Did not have victory hopes today in hockey but a 1-7 scoreline was not expected either.

Australia at a different level.

Goal 3 and 7 were outstanding for AUS.

Next up for India is Spain (Tuesday), then Argentina and Japan. #INDvsAUS#Tokyo2020 — Amanpreet Singh (@amanthejourno) July 25, 2021

If yesterday was a reason to bask in glory, today has given many reasons to introspect. Australia thrash India 7-1 in Men's Pool A game. Gutted to see this sort of result. #Hockey #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) July 25, 2021

This is India's worst defeat in hockey at the Olympics. Aussies are leading by 7 goals to 1. India is clearly missing the experienced trio of SV Sunil, Ramandeep and Akashdeep who were intrumental in their performance against the Aussies in the Pro League.#Tokyo2020 — Fidato (@tequieremos) July 25, 2021

Watching Indian men's hockey team at any Olympics (past and present) is injurious to health :-) — John Samuel Raja (@johnraja) July 25, 2021

It’s really tough being an Indian hockey fan especially when Australia bring on their ‘A’ game 😞 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 25, 2021

Sigh! Even the graphic was ready for double digits... https://t.co/5AORwQYg1x — Akarsh Sharma (@Akarsh_Official) July 25, 2021

Jaw dropping performance by Aussies as evident from 7-1 scoreline. India had their moments, but too few to arrest the rampaging opponents. Hard work ahead for Manpreet & Co #INDvAUS #Hockey #TokyoOlympics2020 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 25, 2021