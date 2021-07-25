Fencing is one of the sporting events that has been part of every edition of the modern Olympic Games and on Monday in Tokyo, Bhavani Devi will become the first Indian to participate in it.

Fencing: ‘A moment to remember forever’ – Bhavani Devi reflects on historic Olympic qualification

An introduction to fencing

Two competitors, each holding a weapon in one hand, face each other to strike their opponent on a valid target area of the body. There are three different events: foil, épée, and sabre. Weapons, target area and priority rules differ among those events.

Fencing has been featured in every modern Olympic Games since 1896, starting with the individual men’s foil and sabre. Women’s individual foil was added at the Paris 1924 Games, women’s individual épée was added at the Atlanta 1996 Games and women’s individual sabre was added at the Athens 2004 Games. In the Tokyo 2020 Games, all 12 events (foil/épée/sabre, women/men, individual/team) will be held.

Individual events in foil and épée are contested over three periods of three minutes (or until time runs out), with the winner being either the first to reach 15 points or whomever has the most points after the three rounds are complete. In the case of a tie, the match goes to sudden-death overtime. In sabre, two periods are held with a break taking place when the first fencer reaches eight points.

(Bhavani Devi is competing in the women’s individual sabre)

— via Olympics.com