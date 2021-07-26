The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Monday that Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the upcoming Test series in England due to injuries, while Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been selected as replacements.

Opening batsman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned to India.

All-rounder Washington had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He too is ruled out of the remainder of the tour.

Fast bowler Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an x-ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury and he is also ruled out of the England tour.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recovered from Covid-19 with two negative RT-PCR tests. He has begun his preparations for the upcoming Test series after clearance from the BCCI medical team.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined the team in Durham.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla.