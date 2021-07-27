Second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka was postponed by a day after Krunal Pandya returned a positive test for Covid-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.

The second T20I was scheduled to be held on Tuesday evening but it has been halted now.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in the statement that the match will take on July 28, but also added the rest of the contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests on Tuesday, “to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.”

“Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts,” the statement added.

According to ESPNCricinfo, “There are 8 close contacts with the player and they are all from Indian team.” All those players are also isolating at the moment.

India won the first T20I against Sri Lanka thanks to superb performances by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.

