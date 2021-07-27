Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles was replaced in the US team after starting Tuesday’s Olympic women’s team final in Tokyo.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

The four-time gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Games produced a below par opening vault and then briefly left the competition floor, before returning to join her teammates.

But the US team replaced her in the three concluding routines on the uneven bars, beam, and floor. She was seen her cheering her teammates during the second rotation of the final.

Gymnastics’ ruling body the FIG confirmed on Twitter: “After one routine Simone Biles will sit out the rest of the women’s team final.”

Biles qualified for all six finals available to her but her performance had uncharacteristic mistakes and she had posted on Instagram saying it wasn’t an easy day or her best.

(More to follow)

With AFP inputs