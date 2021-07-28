Nandu Natekar, the first Indian badminton player to win an international title and the first one from the sport to win an Arjuna award died in Pune on Wednesday.

Having won six national titles, Natekar had reached the quarter-final of the All England Open.

His success in the individual events was reciprocated when he was part of the Indian team at the Thomas Cup, winning 12 out of the 16 Singles matches and 8 out of 16 in Doubles between 1951 and 1963. He also led India in the competition on three occasions- in 1959, 1961 and 1963.

He was also a sound tennis player and had lost the national junior championship final to Ramanathan Krishan.

Tributes poured in for India’s sporting great and here are some of the top reactions.

On behalf of the Badminton Association of India, we condole the sad demise of legendary player- Shri Nandu Natekar.



A man of many firsts, the Father of Indian Badminton, your journey will continue to inspire generations to come.

Wishing prayers and strength to the family.#RIP pic.twitter.com/qp1uqDf8Jp — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 28, 2021

Shri Nandu Natekar has a special place in India’s sporting history. He was an outstanding badminton player and a great mentor. His success continues to motivate budding athletes. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

Saddened by the demise of iconic badminton player, Shri Nandu Natekar. He made an invaluable contribution to Indian Badminton & won over 100 national & international titles. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/iURrwlUDfR — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 28, 2021

RIP Nandu Natekar, a legendary badminton star. Like the cricketer Victor Trumper, Nandu could stroll in before a game, borrow a racket and still beat his opponent handily. He was also a talented tennis player, losing in the jr national finals to Ramanathan Krishan pic.twitter.com/LpKCFAcCoy — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 28, 2021

One of the towering icons of Indian badminton, Nandu Natekar leaves behind a rich legacy, that we shall cherish forever. 6-time national champion & first Indian to win an international title in 1956, Natekar shall be remembered fondly for his drives, drops & smashes. Condolences. pic.twitter.com/jfDl4eShoQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 28, 2021

Nandu Natekar, the original hero of Indian badminton, the first Indian to win an international title in 1956, six time national champion, who inspired more than one generation of players, passed away this morning. He lit the torch that others could blaze forward. Om shanti.. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 28, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of badminton champion, Shri Nandu Natekar ji. His achievements & legacy shall forever serve as an inspiration to sportsmen across the country.



My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 28, 2021

Sh. Nandu Natekar was an exceptional badminton player who leaves behind an outstanding sporting legacy. In 1961 he was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award. A generation of athletes have drawn inspiration from him. Sincere condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/1WXnPqYIG1 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 28, 2021

Sad to inform that Nandu Natekar, one of the greatest Magical Badminton Player India have produced is no more.



Our respected Shradhanjali to the departed soul🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/oYPJNuUb9E — Sekhar Biswas (@SekharB76486652) July 28, 2021

Nandu Natekar, badminton all time great, among the most modest champions I've known. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 28, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of former Indian badminton player Nandu Natekar, who was the first shuttler to receive Arjuna Award. My condolences to the bereaved family members, fans and followers. Om Shanti — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 28, 2021

Sad news coming from Pune. One of Indian badminton's superstar Nandu Natekar passed away this morning at the age of 88. @BAI_Media — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) July 28, 2021

Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Nandu Natekar ji, a badminton champion for the nation and an inspiration to sportsmen across generations



My condolences to his family and countless fans. May his soul #RestInPeace https://t.co/e4oe55MsGs — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) July 28, 2021

Saddened by the demise of legendary badminton player #NanduNatekar Ji. He was the first Indian to win an international title in 1956 and have won over 100 national and international titles in his career. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and well wishers. pic.twitter.com/Qw6RIpCqiY — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) July 28, 2021

Indian badminton legend #NanduNatekar passes away in Pune. He was 88.



He was the first sportsman to receive the Arjuna award. pic.twitter.com/HqWSQXyMB0 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 28, 2021

“We all die. The goal isn’t live forever, but create something that will.”



Rest in peace Legend Nandu Natekar 🙏🙏🙏#RIP #NanduNatekar pic.twitter.com/96V2ZqdhW6 — Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993) July 28, 2021

You will always be in our thoughts legend.

Rest in peace Nandu Natekar Sir.

🙏🙏🙏#Badminton #NanduNatekar pic.twitter.com/7gpFSaghcy — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) July 28, 2021

"In the passing of #NanduNatekar, our Country has lost one of its sporting pioneers. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones in this hour of grief. May the heavenly departed soul rest in peace.🙏🏻 — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) July 28, 2021

#RIPNanduNatekar



India's first badminton superstar, Nandu Natekar, passed away this morning. https://t.co/qJA4FUaQjd — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 28, 2021

Badminton legend Nandu Natekar passes away. Was a runner-up in the national junior tennis championship 1951-52; lost to Ramanathan Krishnan. In 1956, he was the first Indian to win a badminton singles title abroad (in Kuala Lampur).Was the recipient of first Arjuna Award in 1961 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 28, 2021

The day when two legends came together on the stage for the Annual SJAM awards... https://t.co/AT4AY6FlVK



Rest In Peace Nandu Natekar Sir... — Prasanna Sant (@SantPrasanna) July 28, 2021

Heartfelt tributes to India's first badminton superstar, first Indian to win an international title, the first sportsperson to receive the Arjuna Award.. Shri. Nandu Natekar ji. #GemOfPune

My condolences with family, friends, students and fans of Nandu Sir. pic.twitter.com/g3QbHr2MV8 — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) July 28, 2021

Saddened to know about the passing away of the Indian badminton legend Shri Nandu Natekar. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones in this time of grief. May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏🏻#NanduNatekar pic.twitter.com/tnxrxMUFPT — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) July 28, 2021