India’s legendary boxer Mary Kom suffered a heartbreaking loss in the women’s Flyweight Round of 16 clash at the Tokyo Olympics when the six-time world champions lost to Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia.

Mary Kom won two out of the three round but lost on points in a 2-3 split decision in favour of the Colombian.

The Indian started slowly and was a bit too defensive in the first round where the aggressive Valencia capitalised. The judges voted 4-1 in her favour leaving Mary Kom with work to do in the next two rounds.

But the Indian bounced back in style in the next round taking the attack to Valencia. The Indian rattled her opponent but the judges only gave a 3-2 split verdict in the third round.

Mary Kom despite being seemingly tired battled brilliantly in the last round bringing all her experience to play to land some vital blows, but with only a 3-2 split verdict in her favour, she lost out by the narrowest of margins with a total score of 29-28 in favour of Valencia.

The Indian’s valiant fight made her fans proud who heaped praise on the six-time champion. Here are the best reactions.

A legend's campaign ends today 💔#IND's MC Mary Kom bids the Olympic stage adieu after a 3-2 split decision loss to Rio 2016 bronze medallist, Ingrit Valencia 🥊#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Boxing | #Tokyo2020 | @MangteC pic.twitter.com/MgjKvWnbRN — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 29, 2021

#Boxing #Tokyo2020



What a bout! Mary Kom loses to Valencia but it could not have been any closer.



30-27

29-28

27-30

29-28

28-29



That is how the judges scored it. Someone tell Mary that Paris isn't far away. She boxed so well. pic.twitter.com/sUqBjxYcKS — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 29, 2021

The god damn luck! Well-fought @MangteC. Mary Kom wins 2 out of 3 rounds but loses the bout. Bows out of #Olympics with last-16 stage loss. Sometimes it's not meant to be though she gave it her all. #IndianBoxing — Poonam Mehra (@NewshoundPoonam) July 29, 2021

What an Olympic journey for Mary Kom over the years. What a champion. If there’s one Indian athlete I’d want in my corner, it’s got to be Queen Kom. Thanks for the memories, legend. — Indranil Das Blah (@indranildasblah) July 29, 2021

What have we done to deserve Mary Kom. Just such a beautiful reaction. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 29, 2021

What a bittersweet moment. Mary Kom loses 3-2 to Ingrit Valencia of Colombia. I first thought Mary misheard the verdict when she raised her hand. Only she knows how tough making the Olympics for one final dance, as a 38 year old mom of 4 was. Truly the grand dame of Indian boxing — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 29, 2021

Graceful in defeat. Thanks for the memories, Mary Kom. Legend — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) July 29, 2021

Not a fitting farewell but the legend of Mary Kom will live forever!!! #Tokyo2020 #Boxing — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) July 29, 2021

What a fight Mary Kom !!! Could have gone either way .. thanks for the entertainment champ 👊🏽 heartbroken 💔 #Boxing #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #MaryKom pic.twitter.com/lUbYJtMoKw — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 29, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Boxing



What an effort from Mary Kom. She almost won it against a top boxer who had the age advantage. If this is to be her last bout, she fought it like the champion she has always been. — Kaushal Shukla (@KasualShukla) July 29, 2021

Here I'm conflicted between

'How did she lose that bout, it was so close' &

'This was a terrific performance at 38' &

'What if this is farewell' &

'If this is it, then what a way to go out'



But Mary Kom had a bright smile after

A champion, through & though#Tokyo2020 #boxing — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) July 29, 2021

#MaryKom may have lost but her plucky performance & graceful acceptance of defeat was heart-winning. And an education. This is the mettle & character that defines gr8 sportspersons. As a nation we owe Mary everlasting gratitude: for trail she’s blazed, legacy she leaves behind — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 29, 2021

So unlucky for ⁦@MangteC⁩ She won round 2 and round 3 and yet lost the bout. Just heartbroken 😢 pic.twitter.com/PhJ2mKgwPg — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 29, 2021