India’s legendary boxer Mary Kom suffered a heartbreaking loss in the women’s Flyweight Round of 16 clash at the Tokyo Olympics when the six-time world champions lost to Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia.
Mary Kom won two out of the three round but lost on points in a 2-3 split decision in favour of the Colombian.
The Indian started slowly and was a bit too defensive in the first round where the aggressive Valencia capitalised. The judges voted 4-1 in her favour leaving Mary Kom with work to do in the next two rounds.
But the Indian bounced back in style in the next round taking the attack to Valencia. The Indian rattled her opponent but the judges only gave a 3-2 split verdict in the third round.
Mary Kom despite being seemingly tired battled brilliantly in the last round bringing all her experience to play to land some vital blows, but with only a 3-2 split verdict in her favour, she lost out by the narrowest of margins with a total score of 29-28 in favour of Valencia.
The Indian’s valiant fight made her fans proud who heaped praise on the six-time champion. Here are the best reactions.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.