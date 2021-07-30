That feeling when you assure your country of an Olympic medal in your debut appearance! 🔥🔥



4️⃣th August, 2021 📆 - Mark @LovlinaBorgohai's semi-final date on your calendars, it's 'bout to get more exciting!#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #BestOfTokyo pic.twitter.com/NwptipkUFb