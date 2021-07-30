Tokyo Olympics Watch: How boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India their second medal of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games The 23-year-old defeated former world champion Nien-Chin Chen by a 4-1 split verdict. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago Lovlina Borgohain (R) in action during her Tokyo Olympics quarter-final bout. | Buda Mendes / POOL / AFP That feeling when you assure your country of an Olympic medal in your debut appearance! 🔥🔥4️⃣th August, 2021 📆 - Mark @LovlinaBorgohai's semi-final date on your calendars, it's 'bout to get more exciting!#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #BestOfTokyo pic.twitter.com/NwptipkUFb— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Indian Boxing Olympics Tokyo Olympics Olympics 2020 Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments