Reigning world champion PV Sindhu kept alive India’s hopes of an Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 by reaching the semi-finals of the women’s singles with a commanding win over world No 5 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in Tokyo on Friday.

The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, played an all-round game and held her nerve at the end to save two game points and grab the match. She defended brilliantly and rode on her attacking all-round game to down fourth-seeded Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinal clash.

Tokyo 2020, badminton: PV Sindhu showcased her transformation in superb win over Akane Yamaguchi

She will next face Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying in a blockbuster semi-final clash.

What a match!!! @Pvsindhu1 probably at her fittest self, beats Akane Yamaguchi #JPN 21-13, 22-20💥



Raised her game to the next level at the end 🔥



Thru to the semi finals #Badminton #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Neha Aggarwal Sharma (@nehaaggarwal) July 30, 2021

Wow!!! Look how much it means to ⁦@Pvsindhu1⁩ and her coach Park Te Sang. Simply brilliant performance. Sindhu on 🔥#OLYMPICS #BADMINTON #IND pic.twitter.com/lYeYBmdcgl — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 30, 2021

After losing a 54-stroke rally and squandering a 14-8 lead, you’d begun to fear for Sindhu. Yamaguchi can never be ruled out, such is her resolve. But Sindhu made the most of her openings and was excellent at the net and her attacking shots. Better player won! #Tokyo2020 — Jaideep Vaidya (@jaideepjourno) July 30, 2021

#Badminton #India



PV Sindhu has the uncanny ability to raise her game when it matters most. Perhaps it can be taught but Sindhu clearly is a natural. She was exhausted at the end of it. What a match! What a win! pic.twitter.com/UbOB9lTmOO — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 30, 2021

Play the big matches like SINDHU.

Play the big points like SINDHU ❤️❤️



Saving 2 game points, PV Sindhu winning the match in the straight games 21-13, 22-20 to make the last-four of the #Tokyo2020 — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) July 30, 2021

Speaking of mental toughness, one Indian who has it in spades is Sindhu. She always turns up on the big stage. What a champ. — Indranil Das Blah (@indranildasblah) July 30, 2021

Nail biting finish. What a comeback by Sindhu in that second set! 🥳🥳 Way to go @Pvsindhu1 #GoForGold #Olympics #badminton — Ajay Jayaram (@ajay_289) July 30, 2021

That scream of unbridled relief and joy! What a superb second set that was. #PVSindhu #WhattaPlayer #Olympics #Badminton — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) July 30, 2021

Yessss!! Saved two game points to win it!! Super stuff from PV Sindhu. Love her reaction after that final point🔥 #Badminton #Tokyo2020 — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) July 30, 2021

What a show of mental strength and fitness from #PVSindhu Great game! Onto the semis now.#Olympics2020 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) July 30, 2021