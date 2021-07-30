Tokyo Olympics Watch: Sindhu earns brilliant win against Japan’s Yamaguchi in Tokyo 2020 badminton quarter-final The 26-year-old was at the top of her game as she booked her spot in the semi-finals. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Indian badminton player PV Sindhu in action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics | Reuters / Leonhard Foeger Play #Badminton #Tokyo2020 @Pvsindhu1 enjoyed that win of course and so did her coach! 👏🏽Up next, the world No 1. 📽 @Tokyo2020hipic.twitter.com/KWZcjrUHZu— The Field (@thefield_in) July 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. pv sindhu badminton tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics indian badminton Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments