Tokyo Olympics Watch: Kamalpreet Kaur's superb effort to qualify for women's discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics On her Olympics debut, the 26-year-old was one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final. Scroll Staff An hour ago Kamalpreet Kaur | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP There goes #IND's first #Athletics finalist at #Tokyo2020 🔥🔥After a slow start with a throw of 60.29m, Kamalpreet Kaur pulled out a monster throw of 64m in her third attempt to qualify for the final of women's discus throw event! 👏#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/BwO8cIMgF4— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 31, 2021