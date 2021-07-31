Reigning world champion PV Sindhu’s hopes of securing an Olympic gold ended with a straight-game defeat against world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the women’s singles semi-finals on Saturday, but hope for a bronze remains at the Tokyo Olympics.

The shuttler from Chinese Taipei gathered steam and played a stunning match to not give the Indian any chance of a comeback in a 21-18, 21-12 win. Sindhu played her heart out but she couldn’t counter the versitabality that her opponent brought in the latter stages of the match.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games will be competing against China’s He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off on Sunday.

The world No 1 tried to play an aggressive game, cramping Sindhu with her sharp returns from near the net. The Indian couldn’t counter Tai’s deception with her aggressive game, slumping to her 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed.

The two played some exquisite rallies with Sindhu equalling her opponent and also unleashing a few smashes to lead the opening game for most parts. She entered the interval with a healthy 11-8 lead. But the second seed bounced back and elevated her level to take the lead and grab the first game.

It was all Tai’s way after that.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to Sindhu’s loss:

Very very proud of PV Sindhu. She played her heart out, just was up against a sublime show by the World No 1. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 31, 2021

Well played #TaiTzuYing you really deserve this! No sweat @Pvsindhu1 time to regroup and come back with a vengeance! #Badminton — manisha malhotra (@manishamal19) July 31, 2021

In eyes of experts and lay men like me too, Sindhu was playing her best! Honestly She looked brilliant in all departments. Then came TTY! But delightful #badminton from both — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) July 31, 2021

.@Pvsindhu1 may’ve lost her semi to the higher ranked Tai Tzu,but do sit back & marvel at Sindhu’s big stage consistency. 2 successive Olympic semis,3 successive world championship finals.

She’s a champion from every angle.The nation is mighty proud of her. #olympics #Tokyo2020 — Rajesh Kalra (@rajeshkalra) July 31, 2021

You try your best, but the opponent is playing at a different level only. #TaiTzuYing was so sharp today. @Pvsindhu1 we are all praying & cheering for you for the #Bronze



Fight fight!!



#IND #Olympics #Badminton — Neha Aggarwal Sharma (@nehaaggarwal) July 31, 2021

Sindhu was excellent till late in the first set but Tai was so tactically astute and magical at the net. Hardly allowed Sindhu the power game that is her forte. Well, hopefully, a medal of a different colour now. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 31, 2021

Tai Tzu-Ying just too good on the day. Those drops and flicks just outrageously good. One has to applaud the winner on the day. Hoping #PVSindhu bounces back to win the bronze for us. #Badminton #TokyoOlympics2020 #tokyo2020 — RK (@RK_sports) July 31, 2021

Tai has yet to win either of the two biggest prizes in the sport, the Olympics or the World Championships.



(This is something Tai Tzu-Ying said last year. Nothing on this after that, whatever it is! She deserves that Olympics gold) #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/DKvQRTVnAt — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) July 31, 2021

Agony for millions but now even those who don't follow Badminton would know why you don't downplay Tai Tzu-ying. Sindhu has an important bronze medal match coming. Let's get behind her. The post-mortem can be done later.#Badminton — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 🏳️‍🌈 (@outof22yards) July 31, 2021