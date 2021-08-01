A determined Indian men’s hockey team advanced to the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in 49 years, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals in Tokyo on Sunday, a triumph that leaves the side within one win of a medal that has proved elusive for over four decades.

The eight-time former Olympic champions scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win.

Great Britain’s lone goal was scored by Sam Ward from a penalty corner in the 45th minute.

India will take on world champions Belgium in the semi-final on Tuesday.

India’s last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games but there were no semi-finals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event.

For a country that gave the world stalwarts like Major Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Senior among others, it has been especially painful to watch the hockey teams’ Olympic debacles before this edition.

The last time India featured in the semi-finals of the Olympics was in the 1972 Munich Games where they lost 0-2 to arch-rivals Pakistan.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the Indian men’s hockey team’s quarter-final win at Tokyo 2020:

Greatest moment for Indian Hockey since the 1980 Gold medal at the Moscow Olympics. I am just so proud of the team. Congrats boys. I have tears of joy in my eyes. Thank you for what you guys are doing at Tokyo 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 1, 2021

A shot at a medal yes, but let’s not think of that right now. Let’s think of the salve to a 21-year old wound when India stood on the cusp of a semifinal entry only to be cruelly denied in the closing seconds. Let’s think of a bogey that’s been lifted after almost half a century. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) August 1, 2021

41 YEARS!!



2 generations of Indians grown up hearing abt the iconic 8 golds, but never seen our team even in SF!



So many💔

2000 - One leg in SF, POL yank it back in the rain

'08 - Dont even qualify

'12 - Get back, but dead last

'16 - Good fight, but short



And then came today!! pic.twitter.com/rmP7dHhoDe — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) August 1, 2021

HUGE HUGE HUGE winnn for @TheHockeyIndia - to make it to semi finals after 41 years is just amazing - this would not have been possible without @odisha_tourism @IOAPresidentNDB - come on 🇮🇳 @Tokyo2020hi let’s go for gold!!!! — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) August 1, 2021

What a game !!! @TheHockeyIndia in the semis !!!!

Cmon !!!!!!!! @16Sreejesh you were something else tonight ✌🏼🔥🔥🔥 semi finals VS Belgium 🇧🇪 — SK Uthappa OLY (@Uthappask) August 1, 2021

Yes. Yes. What a fabulous last couple of hours. Now for a hockey medal. That will be so good — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 1, 2021

What a great evening ! Super show @TheHockeyIndia ! Two more to go ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 1, 2021

However disappointing the last week could have been! The hockey team can redeem this whole #Olympics with one win over next 2 games #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — manisha malhotra (@manishamal19) August 1, 2021

Bravo! India make it to Olympic semis after 1980 Games on the back of superb midfield play and stout defence against GBR. Remarkable progress after 7-1 drubbing by Australia. History beckons! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 1, 2021

'WE' are in semis. #IND is in semis. The sport that has given India so much in the #Olympics is finally, finally back in the semis of the Games - after a gap of 49 years. 'WE' beat #GBR 3-1 and will now face #BEL in the semis. Two shots at a medal confirmed as well. WOW, #Hockey! — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) August 1, 2021

Amazing Hockey match India Vs GB ...Semi finals next with Belgium.. Onwards and upwards.... 💪💪💪💪 #palatde — Gagan Narang (@gaGunNarang) August 1, 2021

Remember the names: Dilpreet, Gurjant, Hardik.... — Amit (@nottheamit) August 1, 2021

We defeated the Chinese; we defeated the British. Has a nice ring to it even if truth be told, Chinese are firmly number 2 in medal tally, GB in double digits too. We have a long long way to go to reach Olympian heights but today our hockey team and @Pvsindhu1 are our HEROES!👍 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 1, 2021