After one of the best days for India at the Tokyo Olympics, where PV Sindhu and Indian men’s hockey team provided reasons to celebrate by their respective feats, there are more reasons to look forward to a new week at the Games.

On Monday, the Indian women’s hockey team will play in their first-ever knockout match at the Olympics when they take on Australia.

Later in the day, Kamalpreet Kaur will be in action in women’s discus throw final aiming to win India’s first-ever medal in track and field. It will be a tall order for Kaur but she could be a surprise package, having impressed in the qualification stage as one of the two throwers to achieve the automatic qualification mark of 64.00. Should she get closer to her personal best, she has an outside chance.

Tokyo 2020: Ahead of the women’s Discus final, here’s a look at Kamalpreet Kaur’s top competition

The last shooting event with Indian representation will be underway as Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will compete in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

In athletics, India’s Dutee Chand will be in action in the women’s 200m event and will look to advance to the semi-final.

Fouaad Mirza’s India’s sole representative in Equestrian will hope to build on his good show at the Olympics so far as Eventing Individual event comes to a conclusion.

Here’s is the full schedule of Indian athletes at the Olympics on day 10.

Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns.

Start Time Sports Events Athlete Status 7:24 Athletics Women's 200m Round 1 - Heat 1 Dutee Chand 8:00 Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions - Men's Qualification Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput 8:30 Hockey Women's Quarter-final India vs Australia 13:20 Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions - Men's Final (Subject to qualification) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput MEDAL EVENT 13:30 Equestrian Eventing Individual Jumping - Qualifier Fouaad Mirza 15:55 Athletics Women's 200m Semi-final 1 (Subject to qualification) Dutee Chand 16:30 Athletics Women's Discus Throw Final Kamalpreet Kaur MEDAL EVENT 17:15 Equestrian Eventing Individual Jumping - Qualifier (Subject to Qualification) Fouaad Mirza MEDAL EVENT