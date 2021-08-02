The Indian women’s hockey team scripted history in Tokyo on Monday by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, knocking out three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal.

A day after the Indian men’s team entered the Olympic top four following a 49-year gap, the world No 9 women’s side also entered the history books with a phenomenally gritty performance.

Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as they squared up against world no 2 Australia, who were unbeaten at Tokyo 2020 so far. But the Indians, determined to prove a point, produced a strong and brave performance to eke out the narrow win over the Hockeyroos.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India’s lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians. It was the only goal of the match and it proved to be a historic one.

Here are some of the top reactions after India’s remarkable victory over Australia.

🇮🇳 HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!!! 🙌#IND beat and knock out world no. 2 #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! 😍👏#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/HgBcsHg5Ob — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 2, 2021

India beat Australia 1-0 to reach semis in the women’s hockey at Tokyo. This might be the biggest upset in history at this stage of the tournament. So proud of our ladies!! 🇮🇳🏑 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021

Incredible Morning. So proud of our women’s hockey team. Nothing unites us the way sport does !!! #twomoretogo — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 2, 2021

Well if PR Sreejesh was a Wall against #TeamGB , Savita Punia was the fortress that the #Aus women simply could not come close to breaching. Save after save after save after save #Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 2, 2021

Decades of work on this #Ind women’s team.. it’s been built brick by brick over the years.. let’s not forget the coaches late MK Kaushik, @HarendraSingh66 and many others among the coaches and support staff who instilled belief in this teams… #Hockey #Olympics — Manuja (@manujaveerappa) August 2, 2021

just for perspective, australia scored 13 goals in their 5 matches in the group stage. they won each match. india have kept a clean sheet against them. #Hockey #OlympicGames #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 2, 2021

Our girls have created history.

Beaten #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! Best wishes for the semis. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iZj3H4GPs8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2021

What a match. What a cornerstone for Indian Hockey this #Olympics2020 is turning out to be!!!



The women have just made the games even more special!



What a match! What a win! #OlympicGames #IndiaAtTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/YQwbMWAhiz — Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) August 2, 2021

Dronacharya Award for @SjoerdMarijne before he gets in the dressing room!!!!

Come on!!!! — Saransh Gehlot (@saransh2703) August 2, 2021

This is one of the greatest moments in Indian sporting history. India 1-0 over Australia in women's hockey. Am in tears! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 2, 2021

If you thought Sunday was good then our women have just gone and made Monday exceptional with a performance for the ages!

First semifinal appearance in an Olympic Games and that's how you do it - with a big, solid fight. Had us glued throughout. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 2, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Hockey



India men lost to Australia 1-7



India women lost to the Dutch 1-5



Both in the semis now. This is belief. This is trusting in the process and all those things they talk about. Historic. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) August 2, 2021

HISTORY! HERSTORY! Chak de India has nothing on this! India's women's hockey team reach their first ever Olympic semifinal. They beat three time Olympic champions Australia 1-0 pic.twitter.com/JVt46AnSw8 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 2, 2021

2 absolutely great days for @TheHockeyIndia

Yeh bharatiya hockey mein naye yug ki shuruaat hai.

Donon teams SF mein hain, aur yahana se bahratiya hockey ko sirf oopar hi jana hai.

Pyar, samartha, sahyog bana rahe... Chak de India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🏑🏑🏑#hockeyindia #OlympicsInHindi — Sunil Taneja (@iSunilTaneja) August 2, 2021

Savita Punia should be a household name in India



Such grit, such determination - she has got a country of 1.3 billion people believing pic.twitter.com/5CS2cmVmh5 — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) August 2, 2021

THESE GIRLS HAVE DONE IT! THEY HAVE DONE THE UNTHINKABLE! 🙌



The #IND women's #hockey team are into the SEMI-FINALS after beating #AUS 1-0 👏👏#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/sE5lwjaTMW — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 2, 2021