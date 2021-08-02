The Indian women’s hockey team scripted history in Tokyo on Monday by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, knocking out three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal.
A day after the Indian men’s team entered the Olympic top four following a 49-year gap, the world No 9 women’s side also entered the history books with a phenomenally gritty performance.
Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as they squared up against world no 2 Australia, who were unbeaten at Tokyo 2020 so far. But the Indians, determined to prove a point, produced a strong and brave performance to eke out the narrow win over the Hockeyroos.
Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India’s lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians. It was the only goal of the match and it proved to be a historic one.
Here are some of the top reactions after India’s remarkable victory over Australia.
